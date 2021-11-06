Loss of balance, how to take care of it with vestibular rehabilitation

What is balance and what does it mean to lose balance? Balance is one of the most important physical-mental resources of our biological and psychological system. Physical balance is linked to the vestibular apparatus, responsible for our being erect, “standing” as they say. «Losing your balance – he explains Elisabetta Rebecchi, ENT specialist in vestibology at the Casa di Cura Piacenza – means having a serious deficit in daily life: it becomes difficult to move, walk, turn your head when someone calls us or we have to look somewhere. The most important causes of the loss of balance are known pathologies: Menière’s disease, Paroxysmal Positional vertigo also called pebble vertigo, migraine vertigo, neuritis or the loss of vstibular function due to infectious or vascular causes, the presence of benign tumors called neuromas ».

“The loss of balance can be treated in some cases directly with some maneuvers during the diagnosis – he explains Victory Sykopetrites, otolaryngologist of the Piacenza Nursing Home -, in others it is not enough and therefore medical therapy is needed. In other cases, it must be treated with surgery. When these types of interventions are not necessary, the loss of balance is treated with exercises, ie vestibular re-education ».

Thus was born in Piacenza Vestibolar, a center of excellence for diagnosis, vestibular rehabilitation and treatment for diseases related to balance. «It is a vestibular re-education center that was born in Piacenza nursing home, by virtue of the fact that the “Otological Group”, founded in 1983 in Piacenza, deals with ear and skull base surgery – explains the surgeon Annalisa Giannuzzi, coordinator of the Vestibolar center of Piacenza -. Unfortunately, this type of surgery involves, in some cases, a sacrifice of the vestibular system and therefore of the organ of balance, often finding ourselves faced with patients with imbalance resulting from our interventions. From this need of the “Otological Group” comes the center that re-educates mainly these patients but not only. We are satisfied with the great results achieved ».

The Otologic Group is made up of a team of highly specialized doctors and support staff and is recognized as one of the most important institutes in the world for Otologic and skull base surgery, receiving patients from all countries. It is located at the Piacenza private nursing home in via Morigi 41, and is a healthcare reality born in 1962.