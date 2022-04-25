There are a few months left before summer arrives, but many of us are already looking for solutions to lose weight and get in perfect shape.

Some just need to firm and tone the body. Others, on the other hand, have to dispose of the extra pounds accumulated during the winter season.

We can join the gym, but also train alone, go for walks in the park and ride a bike. Some cut back on food or drink draining herbal teas to get rid of excess fluids. In this regard, we can prepare this fresh-tasting drink at home that could help us reduce the waistline.

Beware of do-it-yourself diets

In the rush to lose excess weight quickly, we often engage in the wrong behaviors. Many think that diets that are easily found on the web, which promise to make us lose weight in a few weeks and with minimal effort, may be the best solution.

In fact, we have to be very careful, because these DIY diets are often very restrictive and harmful to our health. The advice is always to contact a nutritionist or dietician.

Loss of energy, slow metabolism and poor attention could be caused by this wrong but often underestimated behavior

It is very common to think that depriving the body of nutrients and calories throughout the day can contribute to weight loss. In reality, this behavior would cause some problems.

In fact, if we often skip meals, our body doesn’t get the right amount of vitamins, minerals, proteins, etc. The organism, devoid of these substances, would go on alert.

Fasting could cause fatigue, weaken the body and decrease our attention. In addition, many foods are a source of water. Dehydration could result from depriving the body of these foods, especially in the presence of sweating.

Skipping breakfast, lunch and dinner would also mean getting very hungry for the next meal and consequently eating more food.

Experts recommend having 5 meals a day. Therefore, also add a snack in the morning and during the afternoon.

To avoid loss of energy, slow metabolism and lack of attention, it would be necessary to follow a healthy and balanced diet. This correct behavior would help not only to keep body weight under control, but also to prevent some dangerous diseases.

