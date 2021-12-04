Losses on Wall Street. Tech stocks sink the Nasdaq

Dow Jones

(Teleborsa) –, with thewhich is leaving 0.46% on the parterre; along the same lines, widespread sales on, which continues the day at 4,520 points. Depressed the(-2.31%); on the same trend, down the(-1.36%). The US market turned lower in the last session of a week dominated by volatility, led by news regarding the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Today, the monthly report on employment in the United States was disappointing: in November, 210,000 jobs in the non-agricultural sectors were added, less than half of the consensus.

According to Antonio Cesarano, Chief Global Strategist of Intermonte, those seen today are “apparently contradictory signals from the labor market, but which could partly photograph a temporal misalignment between supply and demand“What emerges is a context” in which companies have started to slow down hiring when potential workers finally showed up more abundantly to actively seek work, “he explained.

Sectors stand out in the S&P 500 basket consumer goods for the office (+ 0.95%) e utilities (+ 0.56%). At the bottom of the ranking, the largest falls are manifested in the sectors Informatics (-2.31%), secondary consumer goods (-1.79%) e financial (-1.51%).

Among the best Blue Chips of the Dow Jones, IBM (+ 1.50%), Wal-Mart (+ 1.21%), Verizon Communication (+ 1.17%) e 3M (+ 1.15%).

The worst performances, however, are recorded on Microsoft, which gets -2.89%.

Sales hands on Boeing, which suffers a decrease of 2.32%.

Suffers Salesforce.Com, which shows a loss of 1.78%.

Prey of the sellers JP Morgan, with a decrease of 1.68%.

Between best performers of the Nasdaq 100, Paccar (+ 2.36%), CHRobinson (+ 2.29%), Expeditors Intern Of Washington (+ 2.20%) e Discovery (+ 1.89%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up on Adobe Systems, which continues trading at -8.59%.

Bad performance for Baidu, which recorded a decline of 8.30%.

Black session for Tesla Motors, which leaves a loss of 5.91% on the table.

In free fall Nvidia, which sinks by 5.49%.

(Teleborsa) 03-12-2021 19:10