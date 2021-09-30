lost almost 20 kilos, except by a miracle

Matt Damon is among the most acclaimed Hollywood stars, but in his career he once risked putting his health in serious danger.

That of the actor Matt Damon He is certainly a talent out of the ordinary: with the many roles played over the course of his long career, the extraordinary fifty-year-old actor has amply demonstrated excellent versatility.

Whether it’s in a comedy, modern western, or action movie, Damon (aka Matthew Paige Damon) always manages to prove his interpretative skills. “Ocean’s Eleven”, “Saving Private Ryan”, “Survivor – The Martian”, “Elysium” are just some of the most famous films in which we have been able to admire him.

There was, however, a film that in his career marked a watershed consecrating him definitively in the firmament of the stars of world cinema. Just to shoot that film, Matt Damon had to do a difficult task that could have cost him dearly. Let’s find out in detail what happened!

Matt Damon, that role cost him dearly: how he managed to heal

Since his film debut in 1988 with a small role in “Mystic Pizza” with Julia Roberts, his success has never stopped. The first major character gets it in 1996 in the film “The courage of truth” (Courage Under Fire) with other big names in cinema such as Denzel Washington and Meg Ryan. Here he plays Andrew Ilario, a drug addict who survived the Gulf War.

As is often the case with many actors, Matt he had to lose nearly 20 kilos to make the character as believable as possible. To achieve this, however, he did not turn to a specialist doctor and his health suffered. In fact, his metabolism was damaged and it was only through a year and a half of meditation that he managed to save himself.

Indeed, in these scenes he appears excessively thin, almost unrecognizable: did you know this background about the famous actor?