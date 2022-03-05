Lost Ark: it’s not too late to start playing one of the most popular titles of the moment

The gamer industry has been one of the most ambitious investment focuses of recent times for amazon, especially in the last two years, the exponential growth of this sector and the explosion of streaming services. With this projection, the Amazon Luna business unit was born and the jobs at Amazon Games were significantly expanded.

There is no doubt that the directors had a clear goal in mind: to develop games where users can spend thousands of hours with almost unlimited content. This is how they had their first pilot with New World, where its success was ridiculously high in the early days, but after weeks it fell flat. However, Lost Ark was their second try and they seem to have learned from their mistakes very well.

From Infobae We have been able to analyze the game completely and also leave some ideal tips for new players. However, we are aware that in this massive and competitive spectrum – where there are streamers and players with hundreds of hours already invested and extremely high level equipment – it can be scary to download the game and actually enjoy the experience. Here we are going to tell you everything you can do, since you still have time to reach the top of Lost Ark.

To put in context, the game is free-to-play and everything that can be bought with real money is not going to make a substantial difference in practice, since almost all the things in this store are cosmetics, mounts or pets.

On the other hand, there is a wide variety of servers to choose from before creating your character. In South America, most of the content creators or players who pre-purchased are in agaton. Despite this, the entire endgame is cross-server, so you can meet users from all over the region in various activities.

With absolute certainty, the secret is to raise a character to level 50 and all the possibilities will be enabled there. The path of leveling is not difficult at all and it only takes a little time (between 12 and 15 hours if the user is focused on that goal). When this maximum state is reached -and after doing a series of missions in the city of Bern-, two additional boosts will be activated that will instantly bring two other new characters that are chosen to the top of the level.

Now, something that does very well Lost Ark is to balance all classes. There are innumerable “tier lists” circulating on the internet, but none of them is official and thanks to the updates, possible irregularities are quickly matched.

But if you still have doubts about which character to choose, in the creation menu a tester is enabled -really useful and free- that allows you to go through all the skills , not by static test dummies, but by potential real enemies and bosses. With this mechanism you can make sure you choose the most appropriate style for your tastes, skills and game mode.

This work has a game design that adapts to all types of players. You will be able to roam a vast map full of life on your own and enjoy an endless amount of quests or solo dungeons. Meanwhile, there is also the option to do all the raids, towers and other PvE variables -Player vs. Environment- with friends and other random gamers through matchmaking. Additionally, Lost Ark adventurers will have the ability to have a PvP experience – Player vs. Player- through different combat arena modes.

Clearly each instance will have its difficulty and its requirements to enter. In the global chat it will be a regularity to meet people who build teams of a certain “ilvl” (item level). Upon reaching level 50, the first missions of the endgame will reward you with ilvl 300 items, the basics to start arming yourself in dungeon groups or activities such as The Tower or The Cube. The latter are the ones that are suggested to start once the main arc is finished to get powerful weapons and equipment.

From entering 10 minutes to do some single player quests or trying to take down a zone boss with colleagues, Lost Ark is still going strong almost a month after its release and is conceived as a source of entertainment that seems to have no limit. We are at an ideal time to enjoy this title since the communities on social networks are very active and guides abound in all formats, very efficient for amateurs and advanced players.

