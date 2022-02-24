Lost Ark players ask to change one of the features that is breaking the game

Upvotes? Me! Votes against? I do not.

It seems that Amazon, after a few years without finding the point of video game development, is beginning to find the right key. Several months have passed since New World came out, a game that, although it has drastically dropped in traffic, got off to a very good start and enjoyed good popularity. Now, with the recent release of Lost Ark, the success is being so widespread that they are beginning to register certain problems with certain features with which certain members of its community play in a “troll” way: specifically, using the abandon button, which is as uncomfortable as it is invasive if it appears in the middle of a battle.

An quit button shouldn’t affect gameplay, so could be considered a design flaw by Amazon in the Lost Ark interface. Anyone who has ever used it will know that when a teammate hit the quit button to surrenderappears to the other companions a huge window in which we will accept or reject the proposed surrender. Well, there are players who have fun spamming this button in the middle of a fight to ruin the battle for their teammates, since quit window popping overlays over game screen.

Truly, it is a task for those who seek to play seriously, enjoying the possibilities of Lost Ark. The only solution to stop this from happening, apart from reporting players with these attitudes, will be improve the implementation of the abandon interface without hindering the gameplay of other players. In this way, with a less invasive abandon pop up, the most trolling players will stop using abandon to ruin games for their team.

Luckily for the community, this problem is not too common and It has a fairly simple solution, not like the queues on Central European servers. Lost Ark, meanwhile, will continue to work on making the experience of its players and players be as satisfying as possible.

Related topics: pc

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!