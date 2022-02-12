Lost Ark postponed to 15 minutes after launch

The curious case of Lost Ark, Amazon’s second successful game after years of failures but with an evidently troubled launch.

Just a few hours ago the world celebrated Amazon’s second consecutive success in the world of video games, an industry in which it has struggled for decades to find space despite billionaire investments. However, something went wrong and Lost Ark – a Diablo-style isometric MMORPG – was postponed when the free-to-play launch on Steam for PC was just fifteen minutes away. At the basis of the decision, as communicated on social media, there would be unspecified technical reasons.

The Lost Ark case –

Lost Ark, created by Korean Smilegate and launched in Asia in 2019, also arrived in the West this week, immediately finding great acclaim from critics and audiences. The game was released with paid early access between € 15 and € 100 based on the package chosen, and in this capacity it has already exceeded 500,000 users connected simultaneously; there were those who preferred to pay, therefore, although the title was designed to be completely free a few days later, and this only increases the value of the (already exceptional) result achieved by the product.

The postponement –

The launch date from which it would have been possible to have it without paying was today, precisely from 18:00, but something went wrong. “Unfortunately, due to distribution problems, the launch is postponed. We hope to resolve within hours“, Reads a note on Twitter. “Your patience is appreciated and we will update you soon”. As it turns out, it could have been the same server crowding issues that caused hiccups to the paid launch and, a few months ago, to the other title from Amazon’s successful release, New World. If that were the case, the situation should really re-enter the ranks very soon.