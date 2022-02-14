Lost Ark, queues too long in Europe, negative reviews rain, new servers in preparation – Nerd4.life

THE European gamers they are tired of having to queue for hours and hours to play the MMO Lost Ark and are starting to publish very bad reviews on the game’s Steam page and wherever possible. We are talking about waits that often last for many hours, with thousands of people queuing up eager to play.

The anger is mounting above all looking at the North American situation, where there are no queues to play. Developers (Smilegate) and publisher (Amazon Games) have announced the arrival of new European servers, but obviously the situation will take some time to fix and in the meantime there are reviews like that of Steam user Parak94, who wrote: “THE QUEUE …. SOLVE THE QUEUE !!!! I DON’T HAVE 3 HOURS OF TIME TO PASS IN QUEUE TO LOOK AT THE MONITOR ALL TIMES. IS IT POSSIBLE THAT AFTER THAT M *** A LAUNCH THAT YOU MADE FOR NEW WORLD YOU DID NOT UNDERSTAND IT?!?!?“

In other reviews we talk about a five-hour queue, in others still of abandonment out of frustration and of Amazon that has not learned anything from the mistakes made with New World. Unfortunately, even the new servers will involve some unexpected, because they are located in a completely new region and not connected to the others (Lost Ark saves some progress directly on the servers, because they are shared by all the characters created). Thus some features of the European servers currently in operation will not be available, while some objects in use on the other servers will not be portable to the new ones. Smilegate therefore recommends using them only to those who have not yet created characters.

The new region with the new servers will be launched on March 2, 2022 and will benefit the players some bonus itemsgiven as a reward for patience shown: