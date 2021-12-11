Lost Ark, release date and trailer at the 2021 Game Awards for the promising MMO RPG – Nerd4.life

Lost Ark has returned to show itself with a new one trailer it’s a exit date for the definitive version on the occasion of the Game Awards 2021, with the western version of this interesting MMO RPG that will be published by Amazon Game Studios.

L’February 11, 2022 is the release date set for this interesting free-to-play action RPG set in a fantasy world called Arkesia, centered on 14 playable classes among which we find Gunner, Martial Artist, Mage and Assassin as main classes, with further sub-classes which lead to further specializations up to the 14 classes in question.

The trailer shows several game scenes that illustrate a bit the scale of the fighting, in some cases with battlefields and very large armies, and the particular style that pervades all this interpretation of the Fantasy.

Among the features of Lost Ark there is also a skill system called “tripod” which allows you to make special and very specific upgrades for each different type of character. However, it is an MMO, so great attention is placed on the management of the loot and this, as well as a system of different Skill Dungeons and Treasure Map Dungeons to explore.

After the remarkable success found in Korea and Russia, Lost Ark is therefore preparing to arrive also in North America and Europe on February 11, 2022. To find out more, we refer you to our tried-and-tested technical beta published just last month.