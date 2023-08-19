‘Lost but famous’ for VIX premium

The champion and winner of ‘La Casa de los Famousos’ from her Instagram account wendy guevara He announced that a reality show about his life would soon premiere on Vixen… which would be highly celebrated by millions of his fans on the social network. With Wendy’s post, the televisión platform celebrated its announcement with a statement in MiamiShow of one of the figures of the Mexican show Who won over generations with his empathy, originality and humility. “Hey, nobody’s going to ruin my plans… I’m excited because I’m getting my own ‘Wendy, Lost But Famous’ show.” Coming soon to @vix and stick with me as I bring all the tricks, kids.” Written by an influencer originally from Guanajuato.

When will Wendy’s reality show premiere? In the midst of an agenda full of commitments and travels, including Saltillo with two dates, in the first With ‘Cactus Festival’ and another one show Which will take place in a club, Wendy will be recorded by a production team. Moreover, the winner himself said that some of his friends will also be accompanying him on this adventure. Paola Suarez, Kimberly ‘The Most Precious’, Evelyn and more.

Andendemolshine boomdog Joining hands with VIX, they will be responsible for documenting Wendy’s day-to-day journey and the adventures she has in her career. So far it is only known that it will be “very soon” when Wendy will return to the screen via VIX, but some media have speculated that It may release in the last two months of the year.

You may be interested in: The countdown has begun! Are your friendship bracelets ready for the Taylor Swift concert in Mexico? What would Wendy’s reality show be about? According to VIX’s statement, the influencer will share his beginnings and his relationship with those closest to him, including his family and team. They earned the sympathy of the audience, the “Hell Team”. apart from will show the details of the life of the influential person Joe managed to establish himself as the public’s favorite after spending 71 days in the competition. It is also known that the transmission will be exclusively for the plans VIX Premium.

Video