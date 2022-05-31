Lost Frequencies headlining the Summer Lake Festival in Neufchâteau

Lost Frequencies will be the headliner of the Summer Lake Festival, which will be held on August 26 and 27 in the Vallée du Lac de Neufchâteau. This will be one of only three summer dates for the Belgian composer in Belgium.

So don’t wait to get your tickets!

The world-famous DJ Lost Frequencies will be in the province of Luxembourg on August 27, 2022 as part of the Summer Lake Festival in Neufchâteau. The Belgian artist will have the mission of closing the Chestrol festival on Saturday evening in front of a crowd of 5,000 festival-goers after Henri PFR in 2021. As tradition dictates, the concert will take place on the stage set up in the middle of the lake. A majestic scenography worthy of the DJ’s energetic and dancing tracks.

The presence of Lost Frequencies at the Summer Lake Festival is a major event. “ We are proud to welcome such an international artist. This summer, Lost Frequencies will only perform at 3 festivals: Tomorrowland, Werchter and Summer Lake Festival » . ” Thanks to its planetary hits, we are convinced that it will put an exceptional atmosphere to close the two days of festivities. » explain Adrien and Lisa, organizers and manager of Bô Rivage.

A dazzling success

Felix De Laet, better known by the stage name Lost Frequencies, is one of the most listened to Belgians in the world. Platinum disc in Belgium with his first planetary hit released in 2014 “Are We Now”, he quickly made a place for himself in the hearts of tropical house fans. It also signs a great national premiere: never has a Belgian song taken the lead in the British charts.

Don’t see it as just luck, because in 2015, “Reality” was the most streamed song in Europe for more than two months. Lost Frequencies took the opportunity to sign several remixes, which confirmed his success on the tropical house scene, a current that he represented notably with Kygo, Thomas Jack and Matoma.

In October 2016, he unveiled his first album “Less Is More”, on which we find his greatest hits and from which he extracted a new one: “What Is Love 2016”. The second studio album is released at the end of 2019. “Alive and Feeling Fine” consists of unreleased tracks, remixes and numerous collaborations, including “Malibu” with Miley Cyrus and “Crazy” with Zonderling. Since then, the Belgian artist has traveled the world to make partygoers dance. He was notably on the poster for the festivals of Coachella, Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza.