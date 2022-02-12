Lost fund and subsidized loans for female entrepreneurs: how incentives work

The decree of the Ministry of Economic Development with the incentives for thefemale entrepreneurship was published in the Official Gazette. The aid consists of non-repayable contributions And subsidized loanssubsidized with 400 million euros foreseen by the PNRR.

With these measures we aim at to encourage women to enter the business world. In particular, the decree finances:

the new Fund for female entrepreneurship;

the measures already launched as New Businesses at zero rate, to support the creation of small and medium-sized enterprises and self-employed businesses, and Smart & Start, which supports start-ups and innovative SMEs.

The goal is to support at least 2400 female businessesfacilitating the implementation of innovative entrepreneurial projects, supporting female startups with mentoring, technical-managerial assistance and work-life balance measures, creating a favorable cultural climate that enhances female entrepreneurship.

For the request we will have to wait for a specific measure from the Mise, but it is already known that aid will be requested on the Invitalia website.

Lost fund and subsidized loans for female entrepreneurs: who are entitled to and requirements

The incentives promoted by the Mise have the objective of supporting female businesses, understood as predominantly female participation and self-employed workers, of any size, with registered and / or operational headquarters throughout the national territory, both already established and start-up. With these aids, the Mite aims both at giving birth to new businesses and at consolidating existing ones.

THE sectors affected by the incentives are:

production of goods in the sectors of industry, crafts and processing of agricultural products;

provision of services, in any sector;

trade and tourism.

The initiatives must also:

be carried out within twenty-four months from the date of transmission of the provision for granting the facilities;

forecast eligible expenses not exceeding 250,000 euro net of VAT for investment programs that provide for the establishment andstarting a new female businessAnd not exceeding 400,000 euros net of VAT for investment programs aimed at development and consolidation of women’s businesses.

Can apply for incentives:

female businesses established less than twelve months on the date of submission of the subsidy application;

self-employed women in possession of an open VAT number for less than twelve months on the date of submission of the application for relief.

Individuals wishing to set up a new female business can only apply for incentives relating to the creation and development of start-ups.

Lost fund and subsidized loans for female entrepreneurs: how incentives work

The incentives made available by the Mise consist of non-repayable grants and subsidized loans, also in combined form. The financing it lasts a maximum of 8 years, is interest-free and is not backed by forms of guarantee.

The form and extent of the subsidies are articulated according to the lines of action and the amount of eligible expenses envisaged in the investment programs.

In particular, for the incentives for the birth and development of female enterprisesthe concessions only take the form of non-repayable grant for a maximum amount equal to:

80% of eligible expenses and in any case up to € 50,000.00, for investment programs that provide for eligible expenses not exceeding € 100,000.00;

50% of eligible expenses, for investment programs that provide for eligible expenses exceeding € 100,000.00 and up to € 250,000.00;

The incentives for it development and consolidation of women’s businesses they are articulated both as a non-repayable fund and as a subsidized loan:

for female businesses established no more than 36 months on the date of submission of the subsidy application, the incentives are granted up to coverage of 80% of eligible expenses, equally in the form of a non-repayable contribution and in the form of subsidized financing;

for female businesses established for more than 36 months on the date of submission of the subsidy application, the aid is paid as in the previous point for investment costs, while the working capital requirements constituting eligible expenses are subsidized in the form of a non-repayable grant .

Women’s entrepreneurship incentives 2022: what are the eligible expenses?

The costs related to:

tangible and intangible fixed assets;

cloud services functional to the backbone processes of business management;

employees and working capital needs.

All conditions and limits are established by the decree published in the Official Gazette on 1 February 2022.

In addition, technical-management assistance services are provided for the beneficiary companies, up to a maximum amount of 5,000 euros per company, which can be used in part through services provided by the managing body, in part in the form of vouchers for the purchase of specialist services from third parties. .