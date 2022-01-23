Lost fund for rent reduction: Ag. Revenue cuts it

The non-repayable contribution for those landlords who have lowered the rent in view of the Covid pandemic, suffers a blow.

The contribution that rewarded landlords who reduced the rent to tenants was a measure much appreciated by many. The government wanted to reward those landlords who, realizing the objective difficulties of their tenants, came to meet them by reducing the rent. For this reason, the government has created this non-repayable grant to at least partially restore the lessor for the damage suffered. This measure, as we said, was much appreciated, but a very recent response from the Revenue Agency makes it clearer and in a certain sense unfortunately reduces it. Let’s see what happened. The Revenue Agency offers one of its answers to the question that, as we all know, are capable of redefining the contours of a government measure.

An answer that will disappoint many

In particular, the agency focuses on how to access the non-repayable fund for those landlords who have reduced the rent. THEThe taxman reminds that there are certain conditions necessary to be able to have the non-repayable contributions linked to the covid pandemic. In particular, it does so with the answer number 38 of 2022 just published. The taxman reminds that the measure is envisaged for municipalities with high housing voltage and that the apartment must constitute the tenant’s main residence. In this case you can have access to the non-repayable grant equal to 50% of the rent reduction. But the annual ceiling is still set at € 1200. Therefore, those landlords who from 25 December 2020 to 31 December 2021 have revised the lease downwards will be able to benefit from it.

Then the Revenue Agency goes to emphasize in relation to the specific case submitted but obviously also for all the others that those contracts renegotiated before 25 December 2020 are not entitled to receive the non-repayable fund.