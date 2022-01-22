Lost fund for rent reduction, application rejected? With a’instance in autotuela it is possible to recover the rental bonus. TheRevenue Agency with the response to the question number 38 of 20 January 2022.

There were many to report some errors in the facility access system which, especially in the case of double renegotiation, resulted in a negative outcome of the request or a lower amount to be received.

With this new intervention, the Financial Administration returns to the topic and provides further instructions to follow. In any case, however, the solution arrives out of time.

Lost fund for rent reduction, application rejected? Rental bonus still accessible

The starting point for addressing the issue comes fromanalysis of a practical case. Protagonist is a taxpayer who has entered into a lease contract with initial annual rent of 9,000 euros. And following the economic difficulties caused by the pandemic, he has predicted on several occasions a reduction of the sums requests to tenants:

for 2020 the figure has dropped to euro 6,800 ;

; for 2021 a 7,200 euros.

The taxpayer tried, without success, to access the lost fund, up to a maximum of 1,200 euros, introduced by thearticle 9 quater of the Refreshments Decree.

The amount of the rental bonus provided is equal to 50 per cent of the total amount of the renegotiations and is commensurate with the total value of the reductions in rental rates for residential properties relating to the monthly payments of the year 2021, communicated to the Revenue Agency by 31 December 2021.

The measure is intended for landlords who from 25 December 2020 to 31 December 2021 have renegotiated the amount of rent of the rental contract, for all or part of the year 2021, by reducing it.

With provision no. 180139 of 6 July 2021, the Revenue Agency has provided instructions for submitting application by the deadline of 6 October 2021, previously scheduled for September 6.

The electronic channel has been made available to aspiring beneficiaries to request the facility.

But in request form of the non-repayable contribution for the reduction of rents available online the system reported automatically an incorrect initial data. Result? Application rejected and no possibility to correct the wrong amount.

Following the taxpayer’s reports, the Revenue Agency admits the error: it has the right to non-repayable fund for the reduction of rents.

And with the response to the question number 38 of 20 January 2022, then, provides the instructions to follow to obtain it:

“Considering, therefore, the amount of the renegotiation down from the agreed initial rent, it is believed that the applicant as a lessor may be eligible to request the contribution, provided that he submits a request to the Revenue Agency aimed at reviewing , in self-defense, of the outcome of the rejection on the basis of that already transmitted pending the terms, on the basis of what was clarified with resolution no. 65 / E of 2020 “.

Lost fund for rent reduction, application rejected? The instructions to follow to get the rental bonus

The document indicates from an operational point of view how to proceed to receive the rental bonus to which you are entitled for the reduction of the rent, even if the application was rejected:

L’ application in self-protection must be sent via certified e-mail to the Provincial Directorate competent for the tax domicile, it must be digitally signed and must include all the data required by the Provision of 6 July 2021;

to the Provincial Directorate competent for the tax domicile, it must be and must include all the data required by the Provision of 6 July 2021; it must be the evidentiary documentation is attached relating to the renegotiation of the rent;

relating to the renegotiation of the rent; you must also send one note that it explains the reasons for the error found.

All documentation can be sent also in paper form by registered letter with return receipt.

The instructions on how to access the non-repayable fund for the reduction of the rent after rejection of the application take on particular relevance in light of the fact that the errors in the system for accessing the rental bonus they were frequent.

In several cases, as reported last summer to the editorial staff of Tax information and as the response to the January 11 question on the same subject also demonstrates, the system blocked the request or calculated the fund lost to a reduced extent.

Ironically, those who have been most penalized are their own taxpayers who have anticipated the times and have reduced the amounts of the rents before the period indicated by the law and for a longer period of time.

Since the online debut of the facility access system, taxpayers have drawn the attention of the Revenue Agency to the errors present and despite the extension of the deadline to apply no intervention has arrived.

It is the taxpayers who have to intervene now, taking on a new obligation.