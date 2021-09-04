Lost Girls and Love Hotel: trailer of the film with Alexandra Daddario

[Per visionare il trailer clicca sull’immagine in alto]

A first trailer of the independent romance drama is available Lost Girls & Love Hotels, directed by Swedish director William Olsson (An American Affair) and based on the novel of the same name by Catherine Hanrahan adapted for the screen by the same author. The film is about an American woman adrift in Tokyo’s dangerous nightlife.

Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas) stars as the main character Margaret flanked by Takehiro Hira (Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins) as a Yakuza gangster named Kazu and a cast that also includes Carice Van Houten (Game of Thrones), Misuzu Kanno. (37 Seconds), Kate Easton (What Happened to Bernadette?), Asuka Kurosawa (ABCs of Death 2) and Andrew Rothney (Mary Queen of Scots).

The film is described as “an intoxicating exploration of the duality of contemporary Tokyo and a provocative journey that invites you to get lost in Japan’s darkest corridors in the hope of experiencing fleeting moments of beauty”. We follow the passionate story of love and lust between troubled American English teacher Margaret and a spirited Yakuza named Kazu as their relationship tears them apart and reshapes them across Tokyo’s skyline of dodgy bars, alleys and hourly hotels.

The official plot:

Margaret (Alexandra Daddario) finds herself in the glittering maze of a Tokyo at night while by day she is a respected English teacher at a Japanese flight attendant academy. With a routine and dead-end life, Margaret searches for meaning with fellow expats (Carice Van Houten) in a seedy Japanese bar, drinking to forget and getting lost in casual hotel-by-the-hour encounters with men fulfilling a fleeting desire. When Margaret crosses paths with a Yakuza, Kazu (Takehiro Hira) falls in love with him despite the danger and tradition that hinder their chances of being together.

“Lost Girls & Love Hotel” debuts in the United States in some theaters and on VOD on September 4th.

Source: The Playlist