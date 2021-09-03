Lost Girls & Love Hotels, Alexandra Daddario in Japan in the new official trailer

It is thanks to Collider that we can show you today a new and intriguing official trailer dedicated to the interesting Lost Girls & Love Hotels, film adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Catherine Hanrahan – also screenwriter of the adaptation – who sees a wonderful protagonist as the great protagonist Alexandra Daddario.

Directed by Swedish director William Olsson, the film is described as a “provocative journey that invites viewers to get lost in the darkest corridors of Japan in the hope of experiencing fleeting moments of beauty”. The plot follows a young woman, Margaret, lost in the delirium of Tokyo nights. Haunted by her twin brother’s descent into madness, Margaret defies danger in the most infamous bars and hotel patrons she frequents. One day he runs into Kazu, a charming and young gangster, and from that moment he may perhaps have his chance for redemption.

In the cast we also find Takehiro Hira (The Fighter Pilot, The Floating Castle), Carice Van Houten (Game of Thrones), Misuzu Kanno (37 Seconds, Vise) and Kate Easton (Where’d You Go, Bernadette). The screenplay was edited by Hanrahan herself.

Loading... Advertisements

Appeared last year in the romantic comedy Can You Keep a Secret ?, alongside Tyler Hoechlin, Daddario in recent months opened for his debut in the world of Cinecomic.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.