Lost, how pop culture inspired showrunner Damon Lindelof

Lost was created by JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber and it aired on ABC from 2004 to 2010 for six incredible seasons that kept thousands of people glued to the TV. One of the men behind Lost, Damon Lindelof revealed to Entertainment Weekly what great pop culture shows inspired his work.

Raised in New Jersey in the early 90s, Lindelof He developed a love for the mystery series thanks to the revolutionary series of David Lynch. “That TV show felt like it was written just for me, and I recorded every episode on a VCR.”, has explained Lindelof.

“I looked at it repeatedly for clues and discussed the theories: the idea of ​​forming theories to explain what happened came from Twin Peaks. I remember former ABC president Lloyd Braun who brought in me and producer JJ Abrams. in his office after reading the script for Lost. He was worried about the smoke monster and mysterious aspects heavily and said, “We can’t have another Twin Peaks.” And JJ said, “’You refer to a show that it was pretty much canceled 20 years ago. We should aspire to Twin Peaks. ‘”It was the third day I knew JJ, and I was like,’ I love this guy! ‘ Strange is beautiful, David Lynch is a genius and speaks of a genre that cannot be described, Twin Peaks is a genre of its own. “

Especially the first novels of the horror master, like The Stand 1978 influenced Lindelof. “King mixes humor and horror in a way that I don’t think anyone else can. I’m not going to say I wasn’t terrified of his books, but I also found them very funny. Finding out that Stephen King was a Lost fan and meeting him in person, was one of the greatest things that have ever happened in my life. “

“Everything I do, especially Lost, is a love letter to Watchmen”, he said Lindelof, which cites the comic’s use of traumatic stories about the origin of the characters, flashbacks, quantum mechanics and the change of perspective of the characters as inspiration for the narrative style of its success.

Loading... Advertisements

Close encounters of the third kind

“Close encounters of the third kind had a huge, profound influence on me and my narrative”, he said Lindelof Steven Spielberg’s 1977 sci-fi classic.

The 1994 masterpiece by Quentin Tarantino it could be the “favorite movie of all time” from Lindelof, partly due to its non-linear narrative: “John Travolta’s Vincent Vega is killed in the middle of the film, but then he stars in the third act. Knowing he would be shot while I watched the rest of the film completely changed the way my brain processed the way stories could. be told, particularly the order in which they could be told. For me that film is completely and totally perfect. “

Find out how the Lost cast reacted to the controversial finale and on which streaming platforms you can watch Lost.