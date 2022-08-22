Lost in Tokyo | the film that brought together Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson in an intimate story about rootlessness and loneliness | FAME

Among the vast number of movies offered on Netflixthere is a tape that has stood out among the favorites of the public, even though it doesn’t fit the typical commercial molds. It is a film that brought together two great actors, Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, in a story of introspection and personal discovery in a distant city for its protagonists.

This film only had a budget of 4 million dollars and got raise more than 119 million in movie theaters. In addition to the reception of the public, also received 108 awards and an Oscar for best original screenplay.

We refer to “lost in tokyo” (“Lost in Translation” in its original language), the movie directed and written by sophia coppola that surprised viewers in 2003, with the leading performances of Murray and Johansson.

The protagonists in an iconic shot of the film (Photo: American Zoetrope)

WHAT IS “LOST IN TOKYO” ABOUT?

The film looks at bob and charlottetwo strangers who arrive in Tokyo and stay in the same hotel. He is a fallen movie star, with a career in decline, who has agreed to be part of a Japanese whiskey brand. She, for her part, is accompanying her boyfriend.

The young woman is in her twenties and has her doubts about her decision to accompany her partner to a distant city for her. With the abyss of the language and without knowing anyone in the locality, she stays bored and exhausted in her room and in the vicinity of the hotel.

While Bob works out the times and places he must visit as part of his contract: photography studios, television channels, always with a dislocated, faded attitude. And his communications with his wife in the United States are no different: cold and routine after 25 years of marriage.

Both will meet at the hotel bar and they will find a common path over their loneliness and rootlessness. They speak the same emotional language. Thus, they begin to enjoy their time together, visiting the most unusual places in the city and covering themselves with a bubble of unexpected happiness that will have to burst at some point. Meanwhile, they will live it as if it were their last year of life.

Scarlett Johansson as Charlotte, listening to a record (Photo: American Zoetrope)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “LOST IN TOKYO”?

Bill Murray as Bob Harris

Scarlett Johansson as Charlotte

Giovanni Ribisi as John, Charlotte’s husband

Anna Faris as Kelly, John’s friend

Fumihiro Hayashi as Charlie Brown

Akiko Takeshita as Mrs. Kawasaki

Catherine Lambert as the jazz singer

Takashi Fujii as the TV presenter

François Du Bois as the pianist

The protagonist of “Lost in Translation” (Photo: American Zoetrope)

HOW TO WATCH “LOST IN TOKYO”?

The movie “lost in tokyo“, with Bill Murray and Scarlett Johanssonis part of the catalog of the streaming platform Netflix. To watch the film online, you can click on this link.

TRAILER OF “LOST IN TOKYO”