News

Lost River, Ryan Gosling’s original directorial debut

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Bones lives with his mother Billy, a penniless widow, and his little brother in a dilapidated house that is about to be repossessed by the local bank. The new branch manager proposes to Billy to perform in a BDSM club to pay off his debt and the woman accepts, against the wishes of her eldest son. The boy also has other problems: the local bully, who is called Bully in order not to be mistaken, looks for him to make him pay, promising him a summary beheading. Finally, Bones’ neighbor, Rat, lives with a former movie star grandmother and raises a rat (hence her nickname) like a hamster. The fates of all the characters are obviously destined to intersect, and the results will be sometimes tragic, sometimes bearers of hope.

The film is the directorial debut of actor Ryan Gosling who brings together in his first feature everything he loved about the directors he worked with.

In fact, there are evident traces of the filmography of Terrence Malick and Nicolas Winding Refn, the director who most of all launched Gosling in authorial cinema.
For the cast he chooses Saoirse Ronan, Christina Hendricks, Matt Smith, Ben Mendelsohn and his partner Eva Mendes.

Lost River is now available on Infinity.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

391
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
332
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
169
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
153
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
150
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
149
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
144
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
140
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
136
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top