Lost River, Ryan Gosling’s original directorial debut

Bones lives with his mother Billy, a penniless widow, and his little brother in a dilapidated house that is about to be repossessed by the local bank. The new branch manager proposes to Billy to perform in a BDSM club to pay off his debt and the woman accepts, against the wishes of her eldest son. The boy also has other problems: the local bully, who is called Bully in order not to be mistaken, looks for him to make him pay, promising him a summary beheading. Finally, Bones’ neighbor, Rat, lives with a former movie star grandmother and raises a rat (hence her nickname) like a hamster. The fates of all the characters are obviously destined to intersect, and the results will be sometimes tragic, sometimes bearers of hope.



The film is the directorial debut of actor Ryan Gosling who brings together in his first feature everything he loved about the directors he worked with.

In fact, there are evident traces of the filmography of Terrence Malick and Nicolas Winding Refn, the director who most of all launched Gosling in authorial cinema.

For the cast he chooses Saoirse Ronan, Christina Hendricks, Matt Smith, Ben Mendelsohn and his partner Eva Mendes.

