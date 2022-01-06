“Lost the ball with tremendous ease. The VAR must not intervene on uncertain things. You drink the tea and let it play, without making the phenomenon”

In the post-match of Milan-Rome, he spoke José Mourinho.

Mourinho to DAZN

The match?

“We always remained in the game, even at 2-0 and then at 2-1, until Karsdorp was sent off. But a game of a low technical level. We lost the ball with tremendous ease. Very low quality, but we have always been in the game. To talk about quality and technical problems, unfortunately, I also have to talk about the referee and the VAR. I still haven’t received any images where it is clear that it is a penalty. Tammy is seen opening her arm but not a clear touch. Aureliano was at home but he wanted to be here, so he intervened. I asked for a clip but couldn’t find it. If you don’t give a penalty on Zaniolo and Ibanez, you don’t even give this penalty. Out of 3 penalties he gave only one, why? Why do you give one? I wouldn’t have given any, but why are you giving one? Our low technical level but also the referee’s level we were unlucky ”.

It depends on whether you receive Abraham’s rigor or against it. If I had been from Milan, I would have said the right penalty. If I had been from Roma, I would have said that the ball hasn’t changed direction.

“You said it all. If you say that on one side you want rigor, if you are on the other side you do not give it then the VAR must not intervene on uncertain things. Drink your tea and let it play. If the VAR wants to do the phenomenon he intervenes and calls the referee, who had no personality. He was at the San Siro in front of the monitor and goodbye, we are small ”.

It is a dubious situation.

“Exactly it is doubtful. I cannot and I do not want to hide the fact that from a global technical point of view we have done badly ”.

You are always inside the game but then looking at the ranking you are missing something.

“We are where our quality and where the refereeing episodes we have had have brought us. We are there. We could have had 3 or a few more points, but there we are. If you look at the second goal and the penalty, we are the ones who give action for the opponent. We made a lot of mistakes from a technical point of view, but I didn’t feel any organizational or tactical problems. The technical quality that allows you a superior game is missing. But I don’t understand the work of the referee in the game and of the VAR in the office ”.

The absences against Juventus or the result: what weighs you the most?

“Now the result. By bus or plane I am already thinking about the next one. We want to improve. Also with the transfer market, let’s see if we can conclude some negotiations before the next one, even if they haven’t trained with us. “

Mourinho at the press conference

What match was it?

“I didn’t like my team and the referee. We were always in the game even with 1-0 and more at 2-0, but with a low technical level; we lost balls in situations of great ease. C “It was a lack of technical quality that didn’t allow us to build more. The character is always there, but the technical level was really low.”

What do you think of arbitrage?

“Referee and VAR are difficult to understand, to accept. I’ve been with Roma for 6/7 months and I’m getting used to it, but it’s something you don’t have to get used to. I haven’t seen an image in which Abraham’s is really rigorous. . It is not known if he touches the ball or not. The referee of the Var cannot call the referee in a situation of terrible doubt. I asked the referee to send me the image in Trigoria because we cannot see any . Then the second penalty, if you evaluate the other episodes like the one on Zaniolo, where is the difference? The referees owe me some explanation, visual. I have to understand his decisions a little. If they send me the pictures I’ll be the first to ask excuse me”.

What do you think of the welcome at San Siro?

“When I see how San Siro has reacted it gives me a great pleasure. I had the ownership of Milan three years ago who wanted me in Milan and after three days I decided not to, I am tremendously pleased to have made that decision. professional, but there is space to have passions and antagonism to passions. I am passionate about Roma, I will give everything to Roma. But going back, after what happened today I am doubly happy with what I replied. They came but I said «come home, I’m not going» “.