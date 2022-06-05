Lost twins: the celebrities who look like each other and are not family – Entertainment – Culture

Surely you have ever heard the expression “the world is a handkerchief” when referring to the incredible coincidences of life. This famous phrase applies very well in the world of celebrities, as it is very surprising to see how there are celebrities who have an incredible resemblance to each other. They are almost his doubles, but not his family.

It is very likely that we all have a lost twin somewhere in the world, since genetics sometimes works like chance. This is the case of several artists from Hollywood and international music, who have found their perfect double in the same guild.

There are celebrities with such exact resemblances that even many people confuse them and have a hard time distinguishing who is who. In fact, it is very likely that you have thought that the celebrities that we will show you next were the same person, when in fact they are completely different.

(Keep reading: Depeche Mode’s Andy Fletcher has died.)

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel

The protagonist of the series ‘New Girl’, Zooey Deschanel, who plays Jessica Day, and pop singer Katy Perry, daily confuse their audience with the incredible resemblance they have on their faces.

Deschanel stated in an interview on the ‘MTV’ channel, in 2009, that on many occasions it was annoying to be compared to the vocalist.

“The only similarity we have is that we look a bit alike”, pointed out the actress, since they both have blue eyes, are fair-skinned and, back then, had black hair.

Selena Gomez and Lucy Hale

Particularly, both are actresses and singers: Lucy Hale became known for her role as Aria Montgomery in the series ‘Pretty Little Liars’, while Selena Gomez was a renowned Disney actress. and played ‘Alex’ in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place.’

In an interview with the US media ‘Insider’, Hale stated that she was a big fan of Gómez, so she was flattered when they were confused. She even told a funny anecdote in which a woman approached her thinking that she was the interpreter of ‘Come and get it’.

The actress played along with the lady so as not to disappoint her: “There was one time, when an old lady in an airport said to me: ‘Can I take a picture with you?’ I thought you thought I was Selena”.

“He then started listing the songs he liked about Selena and I quickly realized that he was indeed confusing us. I didn’t say anything so as not to disappoint her”, he added.

Also, Hale expressed that his and Gomez’s features were very common, as there were other celebrities who also resembled them.. Photographs of women who claim to be the actress’s doubles even circulate on social networks, and the truth is that their similarity is incredible.

Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton

American model and actress Zoe Saldana is recognized for her successful role as ‘Gamora’ in several films in the Marvel universe; and the British Thandie Newton shot to stardom with her participation in ‘Mission Impossible’.

Saldana, in a conversation with Craig Ferguson on ‘The Late Late Show’, said that people on the street not only confuse her with Newton, but also with New York actress Kerry Washington.

(Also read: Marcelino Rodríguez, the popular ‘Jaw’ from ‘Happy Saturdays’, dies).

During the interview in 2013, the model stated: “Sometimes I’m walking down the street and people are like, ‘Hey, it’s Thandie Newton.’ Then they come up to me and say, ‘Oh my God, her series is amazing, Mrs. Washington.’ makes you feel humble”.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem

The famous actor of Spanish origin Javier Bardem, awarded an Oscar in 2007a newspaper generates confusion due to its unparalleled resemblance to his colleague, the American Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Bardem is famous for bringing the character of Anton Chigurh to life in the movie ‘No Country for Old Men’ and many viewers thought he was the same actor from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ who played Denny Duquette.

However, these are two different artists, who were born at two ends of the world completely apart. It’s not easy to tell them apart because, according to ‘Insider’, the same ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ production team thought they had called the wrong person.

Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard

Jessica Chastain was catapulted to fame for her performance in the film ‘The Darkest Night’, for which she won a Golden Globe in 2012. This 2022 she was awarded the Oscar for Best Actress. For her part, Bryce Dallas Howard became well known thanks to her leading role in the film ‘The Village’.

The encounter between these two actresses was very similar to the one in the movie ‘Game of Twins’, since Chastain stated that the experience had been like “looking in the mirror” in an interview on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

(You may be interested in: ‘Música, maestro’: Adriana Lucía pays tribute to Lucho Bermúdez).

Chastain said that when the two participated in the film ‘Maids and Ladies’ they looked and felt as if they had found their double. They were both stunned.

Like the other celebrities mentioned above, Chastain assured that they have also confused her on the street with her colleague, as it was once when some children congratulated her on her performance in ‘The Village’. Given this, the actress simply played along and smiled at her fans.

Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek

The actress of Spanish origin Penélope Cruz is well known for her performance in the Spanish film ‘Volver’. She also has been nominated several times at the Oscars and at the Golden Globes.

Her lost twin is Salma Hayek, a Mexican actress famous for her participation in the Hollywood movie ‘Wild Wild West’ in 1999. Hayek has also been awarded at the Oscar Awards.

The resemblance between these two actresses is so impressive that even the Oscars Instagram account confused them in 2014, which sparked great controversy.

In a publication, the academy intended to announce that Hayek would be present with actor Robert De Niro at the gala. “Hayek and De Niro getting ready backstage for the Oscars”, reads the description of the image.

Fans noticed that the one who appeared in the photo was actually Penelope Cruz., so they immediately mentioned the bug in the comments. The account quickly deleted the post.

More news

-The tragic plane crash en route to Cartagena from which only one girl was saved.

-The murderer of ‘hippies’ who used the identity of his victims to escape.

-The twelve best ‘hidden gems’ in the world to visit in 2022.

-Get more out of your keyboard: this is what the F keys are for.

-‘Until money separates us’: these are the novel’s new actors.

Trends THE TIME.