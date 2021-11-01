Lotic – Water – Reviews

If in 2014/2015 we had been asked what would have been the evolution of all that radical electronics made famous by authors such as James Ferraro, Daniel Lopatin, Ark and many others, including own Loticprobably none of us would have had the prophetic capacity to approach today’s reality. Lopatin who does film soundtracks with Robert Pattinson and Adam Sandler and collaborates with The Weeknd and Elizabeth Fraser; Sophie dies at 34 after collaborating with Madonna and Lady Gaga; Ark star now worldwide, hired for advertising by brands such as Calvin Klein and Ray-Ban.

The evolution of Lotic has certainly not been so illuminated by the spotlight of the music business, but it has been equally eventful. Co-founder in 2012 of the earthquake collective Janus, which rocked Berlin evenings by dint of powerful bass and racial and queer claims, after the mixtape DAMSEL in DISTRESS signed the two violent masterpiece EPs Heterocetetra And Agitations, which allowed him to be paid attention by Björk, which involved her for remixes of hers Vulnicura, as well as opening some tour dates. All this followed Power of 2018, the first real album, the result of a period of her life rather particular in different respects (the unexpected eviction that threw her out of the house and the beginning of her transition), but which, at least musically, has never convinced.

The emotional level remains unchanged, but the sounds become much calmer and the topics covered much less disruptive (one piece is entitled Resilience…); not by chance there was even talk of his involvement in the soundtrack of the ugly remake of Suspiria signed by Luca Guadagnino. The new Water it is even more delicate. It is a full-fledged album of songs, whose point of reference seems to be its own Björk, perhaps veering towards slightly more unhealthy transfigurations that can make us think of Dean Blunt less urban or give rise to imaginative (not too much) descriptions such as those born from the minds of the editors of Boomkat: “… a sort of Klaus Nomi cabaret for the Berghain generation “.

The concept that supports the album seems to me rather didactic – water as a metaphor for non-linearity – and would seem to reinforce the theory conceptronica by Reynolds on that musical genre that Lotic was a part of and which helped make it what it is. But despite everything, Power it deserves a different reception, similar to that which involves listening to the beautiful instead Magdalene from FKA twigs. Mind you, passages like Emergency, Like anointed me, Always you or A part they are beautiful love songs, but nothing new compared to what Arca has already done in his latest works.

To conclude: do you want to listen to the author’s record by an artist known and appreciated for having created the most disturbing sounds of recent times? Maybe yes maybe no. Probably those like me who had not appreciated Power he certainly won’t love too much either Water.