Lotito, Helbiz and Amazon, in Report

The new appointment with “Report” broadcast on Monday 17 January at 9.20 pm on Rai3 and RaiPlay opens with the investigation entitled “Fly an eagle in the sky” by Luca Chianca and the collaboration of Alessia Marzi. Claudio Lotito became the owner of Lazio in July 2004. He takes it from the ashes of Cragnotti’s team, on the verge of bankruptcy. In a few years he brought her back to the center of the football scene, winning six cups. But Lotito also means Salernitana when he decides, with his brother-in-law Mezzaroma, to buy it and take it up to Serie A. A conflict of interest that forces the FIGC to intervene, forcing him to sell the team from Campania. But Claudio Lotito is also political, when in 2018 he ran for the Senate with Forza Italia. He comes out defeated, appeals and the Senate, after almost four years, has not yet expressed itself, creating a situation of impasse unprecedented in the history of the Republic. Due to the failure to decide, the senators elected in Campania in the plurinominal have not yet been validated and will soon have to vote for the new President of the Republic. But his relations with politics have always been the basis of his business initiatives, such as when in 2019 he tries to join Alitalia, surprising everyone with an offer worth 375 million euros which will be rejected. Who supported him in yet another Alitalia bailout and why was his proposal rejected?Following “Wall Street wolves on a scooter” by Daniele Autieri and the collaboration of Federico Marconi. Helbiz made it and became the first Nasdaq-listed scooter sharing company in New York City. It is the dream come true of Salvatore Palella, the young entrepreneur who left Acireale and ended up on Wall Street. But who are the brave captains who made the enterprise possible, bringing to the stock market a company that in the first nine months of 2021 recorded a loss of over 50 million dollars against revenues of just 8 million? Thanks to a series of privileged relationships, Helbiz Italia obtained in 2020 a bank loan of € 5.5 million guaranteed by the Central Guarantee Fund for SMEs. In the year in which the entire global Helbiz group had a turnover of just 4.4 million euros, the Italian state secured a loan greater than the global turnover of a company controlled by a holding company in Delaware, of which little or nothing is actually known. the origin of capital and shareholders.It closes with “Amazon: sold and returned”, by Emanuele Bellano and the collaboration of Greta Orsi. The e-commerce giant grinds business not only on the sales side but also on the distribution and logistics side. The motto of Amazon and Jeff Bezos is “Customer first”. Between the customer and the Amazon giant in the middle are the sellers forced to accept Amazon’s rules or exit the marketplace. Report has documented payments suspended or unilaterally denied, commissions calculated on costs as well as on sellers’ earnings and mechanisms that strangle the seller by requiring him to accept halter agreements.