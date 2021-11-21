Lots of Amazon coupons in anticipation of Black Friday

With the launch of the Early Black Friday Week 2021 we have already offered you a lot of offers not to be missed for any reason in the world, such as the one on discounted Android devices. In this news we offer you the opportunity to take advantage of several coupon ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday.

Lots of coupons for Amazon’s Black Friday

Do you usually take a lot of photos with your smartphone? Well, Amazon allows you to get a 10 euro voucher simply by uploading your photos to Amazon Photos. To get it is very simple: download the mobile application (link for Android | link for iOS), activate the automatic saving of photos and enter 7 days you will receive an email with promotional credit from 10 euros.

The eCommerce giant, until 23:59 hours of the December 31, 2021, offers you the opportunity to get a 4 euro voucher against a 50 euro expense in gift vouchers. The voucher will be usable until 11:59 pm of February 14, 2022 for orders placed on the Amazon site, with the exception of digital content, Kindle eReaders and others.

From 13 November until 4 January 2022, it is possible to obtain a 15 Euro discount coupon if you are using the application of the e-commerce giant for the first time. So, if you have never downloaded the application yet, now is the right time to do it.

If, on the other hand, you are preparing for the arrival of Amazon’s Black Friday by loading credit on your account, at the link below you can receive a 6 euro discount coupon for a 60 euro top-up, until the December 31, 2021. The value of the discount voucher will be automatically deducted from the balance of the order and will be usable until hours 23:59 on March 31, 2022; once inside the promotion page, click on the “Click here to apply the promotion“.

Finally, if you have never used the Amazon Locker service, with the link below you can receive 10 euros of Discount for your next order. Like? Choose the Amazon collection point closest to your home, enter the code “10 TAKE”And select a collection point as the delivery address during payment. The offer is valid first time that you use a collection point by December 31, 2021 for the first order of at least 25 euros.

