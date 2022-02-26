Lots of love! The sweet reaction of Natti Natasha’s daughter to see her at Premios Lo Nuestro

Natti Natashaduring the 34th edition of Lo Nuestro Award developed in the Miami FTX Arena, made more than one dance with his interpretation of “Wow BB.”

With seven nominations, the Dominican artist was accompanied by her compatriots “The Alpha” and “Chimbala” who were also nominated in different categories. The three were in charge of lighting the stage by singing their single released a few days ago.

On her Instagram, the artist wrote: “Tonight I dedicate it to them. The loves of my life, the most important prize in all of history”.

The artist’s presentation was a tremendous show but the one who stole the show was her daughter Isabella life. Well, her father Raphy published a video in which the baby, upon hearing the song, gets excited and starts dancing. “Mom I saw you at the Awards! I already recognize your voice. Tell me, tell me, Mamita I love you, “added Raphy in the description of the publication of the clip.

Publication that went viral because it exceeds a million views and more than 10 thousand comments in which Raphy Pina can be heard saying repeatedly “That’s mom, that’s mom.”

