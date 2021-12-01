Tech

lots of new details and artwork on Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read

With the splendid scenes of the Starfield space colonies still in the eyes shown to us by Bethesda with the latest sketches, the development team led by Todd Howard packs a new video diary that provides many unpublished details on the space opera arriving in November 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X / S.

The new video proposed to us by the Bethesda Game Studios team takes the form of a “round table” starring the Game Director Todd Howard, the Studio Director Angela Browder and the Art Director Matt Carofano.

In the video, the three BGS exponents retrace the ambitions, passions and culture of the development team and then literally sweep through the history and choices made by the company to shape their next blockbuster role.

The discussion initiated by the developers at the head of the Starfield project is really full of food for thought and previews on the next Bethesda title: in a particular passage of the video, for example, Howard emphasizes the company’s commitment to guarantee the maximum interactivity with the scenario also with the first person view, thus suggesting the presence of a double framing system similar to that of Skyrim and Fallout.

Without further ado, we leave you in the company of the latest Starfield video diary and we remind you that the Microsoft exclusive is expected at the launch for theNovember 11, 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X / S, with immediate entry into the catalog of games available “free” by subscribers a Xbox Game Pass.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the invitations to the Network Test also arrive in the West, here are all the details

3 weeks ago

Apple, super discounts for Black Friday: AirPods Pro -32%, Watch 7 419 ??, Maci mini and more!

6 days ago

Metal Gear Solid 2 turns 20: 5 reasons to replay it

3 weeks ago

What will you play this weekend? – Multiplayer.it

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button