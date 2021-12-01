lots of new details and artwork on Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG

With the splendid scenes of the Starfield space colonies still in the eyes shown to us by Bethesda with the latest sketches, the development team led by Todd Howard packs a new video diary that provides many unpublished details on the space opera arriving in November 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X / S.

The new video proposed to us by the Bethesda Game Studios team takes the form of a “round table” starring the Game Director Todd Howard, the Studio Director Angela Browder and the Art Director Matt Carofano.

In the video, the three BGS exponents retrace the ambitions, passions and culture of the development team and then literally sweep through the history and choices made by the company to shape their next blockbuster role.

The discussion initiated by the developers at the head of the Starfield project is really full of food for thought and previews on the next Bethesda title: in a particular passage of the video, for example, Howard emphasizes the company’s commitment to guarantee the maximum interactivity with the scenario also with the first person view, thus suggesting the presence of a double framing system similar to that of Skyrim and Fallout.

Without further ado, we leave you in the company of the latest Starfield video diary and we remind you that the Microsoft exclusive is expected at the launch for theNovember 11, 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X / S, with immediate entry into the catalog of games available “free” by subscribers a Xbox Game Pass.