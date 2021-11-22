lots of new details on the villages and on the map

The now traditional discovery of new details continues on Horizon Forbidden West through the publication of long posts on the official PlayStation blog, which in the course of the afternoon welcomed an article dedicated to the game world and the tribes that populate it.

Through the words of Espen Sogn, who holds the role of chief living world designer for Guerrilla, we learn how the developers who took care of creating the setting that will be the background to Aloy’s new adventure worked closely with the narrative team, so as to be able to give life to a perfectly coherent game world. Each village fits perfectly within the map and reflects in all respects the main characteristics of the tribes that inhabit it. We have for example i Nora, who do not appreciate technology and live in small groups thanks to hunting. We then find i Tenakth, a clan that thrives on war and whose settlements are full of elements that remind us of it: exploring one of their villages we will notice how each of them is intent on preparing for the next war. Another tribe mentioned in the article are the Utaru, who live mainly from agriculture and over time have developed a great attachment to their lands. The post also reveals the existence of a much larger town that takes the name of Chain remover: it is an Oseram frontier outpost where disreputable individuals and criminals take refuge in search of easy money.

Regardless of which place Aloy visits on his journey, even the NPCs will have behaviors consistent with their surroundings and Guerrilla has invested time and resources in the animations of each of them, so as to make the game experience more engaging and the most credible world.

