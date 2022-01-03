Lots of tech offers with the Trony flyer “Better than sales”

In stores Trony the flyer “Better than the sales“, Valid until January 19, 2022: inside we can find many offers on tech products, from smartphones to smart TVs, from notebooks to smartwatches, passing through accessories and appliances. Let’s find out the most interesting proposals together.

The best offers of the Trony flyer “Best of sales”

The offers of the Trony flyer are valid only in points of sale and include many tech products until January 19, 2022, while stocks last. The well-known chain eventually allows you to buy one of the products in promotion using the zero rate in 10 or 20 months (for details we recommend that you contact the nearest store).

We have selected for you some of the best offers of the Trony flyer, dividing them by category:

Trony smartphone offers

Offers PC and IT Trony

ASUS K513EA at 749 euros

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for € 599

HP All-In-One 24-DF0098NL for 549 euros

Lenovo Ideapad 5 81YK00UXIX at 449 euros

Lenovo V15-ADA 82C700 for 329 euros

Trony smart TV offers

LG OLED65A at 1599 euros

Philips 55OLED706 at 1199 euros

LG OLED48A at 899 euros

Philips 58PUS8556 for 799 euros

Sony KD50X81J for 699 euros

Samsung UE65TU7 at 599 euros

TCL 43P615 for 329 euros

Other offers Trony

These were just some of the discounts available in Trony’s Best of Sale flyer. You can consult all the proposals by browsing the complete flyer at the link below. We remind you that by subscribing to our Telegram Prices.tech channel you can always stay up to date on the best offers of the moment.

Browse the Trony flyer

Read also: best smart TVs, our recommendations