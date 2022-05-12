lots withdrawn from supermarkets

Another recall from the Ministry of Health, two warnings: it is natural sparkling mineral water in bottles sold in supermarkets, withdrawn for “microbiological risk”. THE contaminated batches have been reported for “possible presence of Staphylococcus aureus”.

Contaminated mineral water: lots reported and withdrawn from supermarkets

The recall published on 11 May on the website of the Ministry of Health concerns two specific lots of natural sparkling mineral water sold in bottles. In particular, the packages indicateddue to the possible presence of Staphylococcus aureus, are the following:

product brand “ CLAVDIA “, Denomination” Claudia natural effervescent mineral water “, name / company name of the FBO in whose name the product is marketed” Sorgenti Clavdia srl ​​”, production batch L21111 identification mark of the “Acqua Claudia” plant based in Anguillara Sabazia (RM), expiry date 21/04/2023, weight / volume 1.5 liters ;

“, Denomination” Claudia natural effervescent mineral water “, name / company name of the FBO in whose name the product is marketed” Sorgenti Clavdia srl ​​”, identification mark of the “Acqua Claudia” plant based in Anguillara Sabazia (RM), ; product brand “CLAVDIA“, Denomination” Claudia natural effervescent mineral water “, name / company name of the FBO in whose name the product is marketed” Sorgenti Clavdia srl ​​”, production batch L21191identification mark of the “Acqua Claudia” plant based in Anguillara Sabazia (RM), expiry date 21/04/2023, weight / volume 0.5 liters.

Staphylococcus aureus: the risks for humans

The presence of Staphylococcus aureus in drinking water is a potential source of infections in humans, especially dangerous for its multiple antimicrobial resistance. For this reason, as specified by the Ministry of Health, it is recommended that anyone in possession of the contaminated water lots not consume the product and deliver it to the shop or supermarket where it was purchased (here how to do it and the procedure to follow to the refund).

The species Staphylococcus aureus is able to survive in distributed drinking water. Chlorine concentrations below the recommended level usually favor the growth of the pathogen. Most of the time, staph does not cause any harm in healthy people (as opposed to salmonella, found in other food products: here is the list). However, staph sometimes causes severe infections in frail people, which may include mild skin infections but also more serious infections such as pneumonia, meningitis, endocarditis and osteomyelitis.

How safe is the water we drink?

In 2019, a study carried out in Brazil (here the research), revealed the presence of bacterial contamination in 83% of commonly used plastic bottles by the people. The most widespread were Staphylococcus aureus (found in 27% of bottles) ed E. coli (found in 17%).

To complete the analysis, 30 gym members were asked to hand over their bottles for testing, which were then compared to 30 unused (and contaminant-free) bottles. From what emerged, the greatest danger is represented by reusable water bottles. In these cases, the study authors explained, the bacteria are probably the result of contamination that occurred during the handling of the container. Since people handle their bottles often (to refill them as often as needed or to make drinks and shakers), bacteria can be transmitted through indirect contact. In fact, staph bacteria are present in the nose of about 30 percent of people and generally cause no harm, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This also means that if, for example, you touch a bottle (for processing or personal use) without first washing your hands after going to the bathroom or touching your face, then that skipped step can be cause of bacterial contamination.