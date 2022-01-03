World

Lottery, “I have to buy milk” and wins a million. Lucky? No, it ends in disgrace – Libero Quotidiano

He was only supposed to buy milk and chocolate for his children but eventually bought a lottery ticket and won. The incredible story happened in Virginia, in the United States where David Willoughby North Chesterfield closed its 2021 with a flourish.

In recent days, David had gone to the store closest to his home, as he had done so many times, to buy some chocolate milk that the boys were claiming. Arriving at the cash desk, however, before paying he also took a lottery ticket, a sort of ‘scratch card’ with a million dollar jackpot and it just so happened that this was the winning ticket.

In his case, the odds of finding the winning ticket for that specific lottery in Virginia are one in 1,632,000, according to CNN. But in the end David didn’t become a millionaire. In fact, the man could choose between collecting the prize of one million dollars in annual payments spread over 30 years or immediately collecting 640,205 dollars gross and opted for the latter possibility. In short, a nice booty which, however, did not change his life.

