There receipt lotterythat of today, January 7, 2022is the thirty-first weekly draw and this year’s premiere.

Also today, it was the afternoon tweet of the profile of the Monopoly and Customs Agency to announce the winning tickets.

To know the receipt codes the appropriate document can be downloaded from the lottery portal.

Up for grabs 40 prizes: 15 prizes of 25,000 euros for buyers and from 5,000 euros for merchants.

In addition, 25 further prizes of 10,000 euros for those who buy e from 2,000 euros for those who sell.

As usual, the winners will receive ae-mail for certified mailPEC, or one registered mail.

Within 90 days they will have to request the prize awarded, to avoid losing it.

Lottery of receipts, weekly drawing of 7 January 2022: the winning tickets

To manage the lottery drawings of the receipts is theCustoms agency.

As usual, the publication of the winning tickets was announced by the profile Twitter agency officer.

Lottery receipts

Extraction of 7 January 2022

Click here for the winning codes ⬇️https: //t.co/paQpniLpMM – Customs and Monopoly Agency-ADM (@AdmGov) January 7, 2022

THE codes of the winning tickets are available through the lottery portal. You have to click on Extractions and then on the link at the bottom of the page.

Through the link in question you can download the document that shows the sequences of numbers and letters that indicate the winning tickets of the prizes up for grabs in the thirty-first weekly draw of the receipt lottery of 7 January 2022.

Receipt lottery – Drawing of 7 January 2022 The winning tickets of the 31st weekly draw.

The instructions relating to the weekly lotteries, and not only, were indicated in the determination of the last 28 May of the Customs and Monopoly Agency.

Right away the 15 weekly winning codes:

0742-0020 96SRT001518 06950003;

1126-0085 96SRT000331 01600004;

1040-0104 53SNS302517 00080087;

1490-0188 99MEY039362;

0759-0027 99MEY046845;

1711-0009 99MEX012270;

1098-0061 88S25000950 23202058;

1145-0164 88S25000726 00630002;

1159-0041 53SNS301854 00850010;

1027-0064 99MEY025069;

1409-0146 53SNS300991 02480051;

0870-0104 3BIWB007153;

0562-0229 3BIWB002175;

0844-0059 53MN2013481;

0974-0120 3BIWB003356.

Here is the instead 25 additional weekly winning codes:

0983-0075 99MEX045329;

0911-0264 3BIWB008141;

0111-0162 8AMTN027917;

1230-0024 53SNS300783 11540025;

1205-0156 53SNS301472 11480004;

1220-0018 53SNS300641 00050002;

0411-0021 88I24015119;

0919-0224 99MEY043746;

1121-0097 88S25000379 00590005;

1149-0239 96SRT000015 05140003;

1095-0047 3BSDP000389 06630001;

0889-0051 99MEX036316;

1164-0362 53SNS301580 02050003;

0051-0131 3BIWB800211;

1198-0363 53SNS301087 02150005;

0900-0017 8AMTN012853;

0962-0147 3BIWB004047;

1127-0132 88S25000485 06980005;

0758-0183 53SNS300710 00050013;

0903-0064 99MEX017253;

1092-0017 88S25000608 80150071;

0161-0168 99IEB003898;

2233-0053 99MEY006316;

1014-0123 53SNS303252 10070016;

1055-0182 53SNS302593 64960005.

To stay up to date on the latest tax and employment news, you can register for free at Fiscal Information YouTube channel:

On the first weekly draw, the Agency had specified that:

“Thursday 10 June 2021 is the date of the first weekly draws of 2021 among all the fees transmitted and registered by the lottery system from 31 May 2021 to 6 June 2021 by 11:59 pm. Starting from that date, weekly draws will be made every Thursday, for all receipts transmitted and registered by the lottery system from Monday to Sunday, up to 11:59 pm, of the previous week. If the drawing day coincides with a national holiday, the drawing is postponed to the next working day. “

The mini postponement of one day occurred precisely in the case of today’s draw which falls on a Friday due to yesterday’s holiday.

To determine how you can check which are the winning tickets is the Determination of Customs.

Each virtual ticket is identified by a number. These numbers and letters make up the sequence that indicates the tickets drawn.

In some cases theextraction is considered nothing And to repeatin particular if the ticket extracted:

it is associated with a consideration already winning during the same draw;

it is associated with a consideration referring to a lottery code of a person not resident in Italy on the date of purchase of the goods and services;

it is associated with a canceled or returned fee;

it is associated with a fee referring to a lottery code for which the consumer has exercised the right to object to the processing of data or to delete data.

In Lottery Portal the results of previous extractions are present. However, the lottery code relating to the owner of the extracted tickets is not published.

The winnings are communicated, from time to time, in thereserved area of ​​the site.

2021 receipt lottery: how to participate in the next draws

The draw of 30 December 2021 was the last draw of the year.

The receipt lottery has also been confirmed for the 2022.

Who has not yet participated in the receipt lottery, you can still participate in the next draws.

The first step for participation is to have your own lottery code, a sequence of numbers and letters that is attributed by entering your own fiscal Code in the appropriate section of the receipt lottery site.

They must then be carried out valid purchases from physical merchantsin the period indicated for each vote.

Also for 2022 the extractions continue: the next weekly draw will be on January 13 (which should also coincide with the monthly draw).

The monthly draws, every second Thursday of the monthshould be confirmed even if the calendar for the draws of the current year has not yet been published.

Also date ofannual draw has not yet been fixed: it must be established by an act of the Director General of the Customs and Monopolies Agency.

For the current year they have been allocated 45 million euros for the new prizes and it is probable that some rules for the awarding of the same will be changed.