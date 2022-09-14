Lottery Player Thought He Won $25K In A Sweepstakes, But Store Clerk Told Him The Prize Was $250K

The man matched all seven digits of the ‘6/49’ game: 27144985, winning him the game’s jackpot.

A man from Alberta, Canada was pleasantly surprised after discovering that he won much more on his lottery ticket than he had originally thought. And it is that, When Vernon Burpee of Sherwood Park town took his lottery ticket for the ‘6/49’ game to a local store the day after the draw to check if he had won anything, he was shocked to discover that he had won $250,000 Canadian ( about $192,500 US dollars).

“I went in and checked my tickets,” Burpee recalled as he went to claim his prize at the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) offices, Daily Hive reported.

“I thought I had won $25,000 Canadian dollars (about $19,260 US dollars). I checked it again and saw that it was a few more numbersso I then handed it over to the clerk to review for me,” added the lucky winner.

Burpee said he double-checked his ticket on the lottery game auto-verifier before getting verification to go with the cashier.

The man matched all seven digits of the winning EXTRA number: 27144985, winning the game’s jackpot.

Burpee purchased her winning ticket at a 7-Eleven store at 9655 63rd Avenue on Aug. 22.

The man said he will save his money. “I’m going to put it all in the bank,” he said.

