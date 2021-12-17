Lotus Christmas: exhibitions, concerts and theatrical performances for all holidays

The billboard was developed by Stefano and Eva Sabelli and Gianluca Iumiento

FERRAZZANO. Everything is ready for ‘Natale al Loto’, the cultural karmesse set at the Teatro del Loto, which until January will delight the public with exhibitions, concerts and theatrical performances. The event sees the artistic direction of Stefano Sabelli, the co-direction of Gianluca Iumiento and the organization of Eva Sabelli.

It starts on December 19th with two exhibitions that will both go on until January 9th 2022: ‘Visionaria’ by Keziat and ‘Il Teatro e il suo matrimoniale’ by Massimiliano Ferrante.

As for the concerts, however, on December 19th at 7pm it will be the turn of Antonio Forcione on guitar and Luca Ciarla on violin while on December 21st there will be ‘Logos Trio in Cambimoni, the narrative concert by Pasquale Filastò’.

On the entertainment front, on the other hand, on December 27, 28, 29, at 8.30 pm, and on December 30, at 6 pm, the Compagnia del Loto will perform in Peergyntrip. On 28 and 29 December, 6 pm, in the Small Room, Giuseppe Spedino Moffa and Stefano Sabelli will perform in ‘Le vie del Buddha’. Finally, on January 8, at 8.30 pm, and on January 9, at 6 pm, ‘Rimbamband in notes from Oscar’ By Raffaello Tullo.

Access to the event is allowed only with a mask and upon presentation of the green pass. For info and reservations you can contact the numbers 3272352438 and 3397766634. To buy tickets, you can access the link https://www.diyticket.it/organizers/343/teatrimolisani or call 060406 to access the Sisal plus point near. In addition, presales available at the Mondandori bookshop in Via Pietrunto in Campobasso.

Join our official Facebook group

isNews is also on Telegram: Click here to register now

To receive our news on Whatsapp, click here and save the contact!