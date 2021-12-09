Lotus Exige, bizarre accident in Australia – Auto World

A rather bizarre accident involved a model of the new one Lotus Exige Sport 410 in Australia. The sports car of the British car manufacturer was immortalized half destroyed under the front end of an example of Ford Transit parked on the side of the road: at first glance you might think that it was the driver of the blue Oval van who lost control of the vehicle and ended up hitting the front of the black Exige, but in reality by taking a closer look at the photo that portrays the accident it can be seen that the responsibility for the crash can be attributed to Lotus.

Behind the crashed Exige Sport 410 they can be seen evident signs of skidding, a sign that it was the driver of the British sports car who lost control and ended up under the Ford Transit. The Reddit user who released the image of the accident confirmed that it was the black Exige Sport 410 that generated the impact: “The worst part is that the car was completely brand new, it had just been bought and it was on its first official release. Since we are in the circumstance of a racing track, I don’t think the insurance has the possibility to cover most of the costs ”. The damage done to the front of the British sports car is evident: several parts of the bodywork ended up scattered on the pavement, the bumper and hood were crushed, the windshield was also shattered and the roof was particularly damaged. A rather unfortunate debut then.

Image: Reddit