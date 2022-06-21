Lou Ferrigno’s Top 5 Biceps Exercises

He was never Mr. Olympia, okay, but Lou Ferrigno will always be among the best bodybuilders of the classic era dominated by the great Arnold Schwarzenegger, winner of seven titles. At 70 years old, the actor who gave life to the Hulk on the small screen, continues to train hard in the gym and this time we have focused on his exercises for the arms and, specifically, the biceps.

Remember first of all that for bigger and stronger biceps you should only train them once a week, attacking the muscle from different angles and with different exercises.

Lou Ferrigno’s Best Biceps Exercises

1- Dumbbell Incline Curl

Place a bench with an inclination of about 45 degrees, back well supported on the backrest and with dumbbells that are not too heavy, we raise them alternately or simultaneously. Hold half a second at the top of the exercise. 3 sets of 20 repetitions. (How to do the perfect biceps curl with dumbbells).

2- Scott bench biceps curl with dumbbells

Another basic to hypertrophy the biceps, but this time with a dumbbell instead of a barbell. First with one arm and then with the other, go down as slowly as you can and go up a little faster. Armpit well fitted with the bench. 3 sets of 10 repetitions with each arm.

3- Curl concentrated to one hand with dumbbells

Arm supported on the inner side of the thigh and we stretch the arm well when lowering before raising the dumbbell as slowly as we can. 3 sets of 8 to 10 repetitions with each arm.

4- Hammer curl with dumbbells

Standing, back straight, with a pair of dumbbells, we make the gesture of the hammer curl, better alternately than simultaneously, looking for the greatest muscle tension. 3 sets of 10 repetitions with each arm.

5- Zottman curl with dumbbells

This exercise is the perfect cross between a standard supine curl and a reverse curl. Zottoman curls incorporate several movements into the exercise, making them the perfect choice for building big, beefy forearms and biceps like Lou Ferrigno’s. (How to do the zottman curl to fire up your biceps).

