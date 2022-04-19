Louane and Florian Rossi in love at Coachella, Jennifer Lopez’s huge engagement ring… (PHOTOS)
What’s new on planet Instagram? Some flew to the festival Coachella (like Louane and her lover Florian Rossi), others have revealed their finest attire (like the young fiancée Jennifer Lopez)… Come on, we’ll show you everything you shouldn’t miss on our people’s accounts favorites lately!
Since Friday April 15th, spectators from all over the world have been traveling to the desert of Indio in California for the musical festival Coachella, where Iris Mittenaere appeared statuesque in a black jumpsuit! Among the artists announced, there is the Belgian Stromae, on site with his wife Coralie Barbier, mother of his little boy, and one of his musicians, well known to fans of Louane. And for good reason: it is his companion Florian Rossi, father of their daughter Esme who has just celebrated her two years. The opportunity for the lovebirds, who had spent a vacation for two in Alpe d’Huez, to enjoy the other shows planned as lovers. And to immortalize the moment, of course! One of the pictures can be found here.
Louane, Florian Rossi, Léna Situations and Iris Mittenaere are at Coachella
On site, Léna Situations, who now has a Barbie in her likeness, also posed in a tight and openwork black and red dress, while Iris Mittenaere posed with her sister-in-law and another former Miss France. Not far from there, their comrade Camille Cerf, a former model, revealed herself in a bikini in Palm Springs while Rita Ora showed us her buttocks. Not to mention Jennifer Lopez’s huge engagement ring, offered by her companion Ben Affleck, which she again showed in a selfie.
family stars
This weekend, our friends the stars also spent time with family on the occasion of Easter in particular! Reese Witherspoon’s dog has thus put himself in the shoes of a rabbit while Ariane Brodier’s children, “very proud” of her companion Fulgence Ouedraogo, were real egg hunt pros. Then, for her part, Ilona Smet again revealed her rounded belly, just like Lital Aharonovitch, future mother of Amir’s second child. Congratulations !
We liked : the blended family photo of Laeticia Hallyday.
We liked less : Nicole Kidman’s feather thing.
