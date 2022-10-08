Louane: “Fuck shit is my passion”, what her astro sign reveals about her strong character

If the fans of Louane (real name Anne Peichert), who we find in the final The Voice Kids (TF1), this Saturday, October 8, have the right to many secrets from their idol, during interviews or even on her own social networks, the singer is nonetheless very modest. If she tells herself through many anecdotes, she is careful not to indulge too much. And the depths of his personality thus remain very mysterious for the greatest number. Guest of the Astrostudio podcast, she agreed to say more about her strong character, explained for many by her sign, that of Sagittarius.

“Fucking shit is my passion“, admits Louane during this interview. Thus revealing, by her astrological sign, her strong character. But like the Sagittarius that she is, Esme’s mother is careful that things nevertheless remain framed, having this sign also in his house Saturn.”I fuck up but not too muchshe explains. As soon as I feel it’s a little dangerous or that it’s going to be complicated for the people around me, I reframe things.” “But otherwise fucking shit is really my passion“, she admits nevertheless, amused. Sagittarius ascendant Taurus, the one who has been in a relationship since 2018 with Florian Rossi, one of her musicians, shares these two signs with one of her idols, Miley Cyrus. “Expect me to find myself naked on a ball in a few years“, she jokes.

I love to make people uncomfortable

Of her strong character, Louane also admits not having many nuances. She also admits to having often chosen humor to protect herself, in order to avoid staying too long in sadness. “It creates some pretty disastrous black humor“, she confides. Optimism as the engine of life, in perfect native of the sign of Sagittarius. “I’ve always enjoyed embarrassing people, I love making people feel uncomfortablereveals Louane. It’s funny actually, it makes me laugh.” “I am an extremely cash person, I have a lot of trouble with the lack of honestyadds the artist, who stood out in 2013 in tele-hook The Voice and who received the César for best female hope in 2015 for her role in the film The Aries Family. Unfortunately I tend not to know how to keep my mouth shut.“But if Sagittarius doesn’t know how to keep quiet, it’s a blessing in disguise, because it always takes someone to say out loud what everyone is thinking in a whisper.