Louane: this incredible point how she shares with Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift and Louane have one thing in common. In any case, this is what the young French affirms in her very last story.

Did you know that Louane and Taylor Swift have something in common? Indeed, the French singer has made an astonishing confidence on her social networks. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Louane: An accomplished artist

There are always so many of you to follow news concerning Louane. And for good reason ! Since her beginnings in music, the young woman has not ceased to be talked about.

Lately, she was also creating a buzz by taking her place alongside Kendji Girac, Julien Doré and Patrick Fiori on the famous red armchairs of The Voice Kids.

An opportunity for her to discover new talents. Unfortunately, the adventure did not go as planned. This year again, Patrick Fiori won the competition.

For her part, Louane received many criticisms from Internet users who did not really appreciate her way of being on the show.

“I love Louane, but there, I find that she does too much each performance. She is always surprised or sorry… Stay yourself as you usually do”, “Far be it from me to clash #Louane, but I find her completely off the mark and even clumsy on this show “.

But also : “Louane ‘so cute’ that she avoids current speech, that irritates me”, “Louane, she is burst and she allows herself not to turn around while some children sing better than her. LOL”, could we read on social networks.

A blow for the interpreter of the title “How to” who however did not take these remarks negatively. Far from feeling sorry for her fate, the actress and singer is even about to release a brand new project. Something to delight his admirers. MCE TV tells you more!

Something in common with Taylor Swift

If you didn’t know, Louane is about to release a brand new album. And for the occasion, the companion of Florian Rossi worked in an emblematic place.

A place that Taylor Swift knows very well since it is here that the American singer produced his latest album “Midnights”.

“So I finished my album in the studio in which the prod of Taylor Swift : @Jackantonoff produced some midnights sounds. If that’s not a sign, I don’t know what is. I told you a few days ago that Taylor is the biggest inspiration for my next album (of my very life lol) I can die of joy thank you @rue.boyer. »

This is what Louane wrote in his story while sharing a post from the latter in which we can see the album in question.

In any case, one thing is certain, it is that the Frenchwoman is thrilled. Let’s hope this coincidence brings him success. For her part, Taylor Swift is doing quite well. Moreover, the young woman did not even want to chain the interviews to promote her album. She preferred social networks to traditional media.