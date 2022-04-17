Louane totally under the spell of Billie Eilish at Coachella!

The Coachella Festival is in full swing! After a three-year hiatus, everyone is benefiting. Louane loved Billie Eilish’s concert!

Billie Eilish, The Weeknd or even Stromae : the Coachella festival is celebrating its big comeback in the United States! After three years of cancellations and hesitations, the music takes back its rights. And Louane seems to have fun! MCETV tells you all about it.

A mythical festival

The fans were waiting for it, they trembled… But yes, Stromae, The Weeknd and the others were able to take their place on the stage for the Coachella festival. However, the covid has left its mark. And even threatened the festival with permanent cancellation.

The organizers did try to set up line ups and dates, but the covid seemed stronger. At least until this year. This time the planets align. And theArtists like Billie Eilish make audiences happy. And even in Louane.

While Ye (Kanye West) acted up until canceling his participation, others assured. Excerpts from the Stromae concert have thus invaded social networks. And like almost 10 years ago, the Belgian artist set the stage on fire.

At that time he had even been joined by Kanye West to sing Then we dance. This time, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband couldn’t come after all the setbacks he has known… But other artists like Billie Eilish have delighted the ears of fans like Louane.

Because the French singer made the trip to celebrate the return of this legendary festival. Since 1999, the best artists from all over the world have been flocking to this stage to set fire to it. And this year, the edition seems even more special.

Louane fan of Billie Eilish

While fans were keen to respond to show that music and festivals will survive covid, Billie Eilish electrified the audience late evening, Saturday. The opportunity for the author to bad guy to show his talent in guitar – voice.

And another fan of the guitar – voice seemed to appreciate the performance of the singer: Louane. Visibly, the northern singer loved this moment almost intimate in the middle of such a busy festival. She shares it in an Insta story!

We thus discover a very concentrated Billie Eilish with her brown hair. Accompanied by a guitarist, she seems to captivate the entire Coachella audience. We thus hear the fans, in the background, who sing along to the refrains of the American singer.

A moment almost out of time that Louane shares with a blue heart. A great day for the artist, who was also able to take advantage of the P3GASE shows, which she obviously finds very ” style ” and a once again incredible Belgian artist.

Because the singer has undoubtedly made the trip for another artist: Stromae. On the festival tour to share his album, Multitude, the Belgian has made a new detour via the Coachella festival that he loves so much.

He therefore gave the actress a good evening. The Aries family who did not hesitate to share his happiness in his Instagram stories. The atmosphere and the artists on stage were definitely worth the trip!