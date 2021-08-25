News

Louane’s “Game Girl” will be the next song in the P25 ~ Pokémon Millennium Music project

After the arrival of three new artists in the project Music P25, Vince Staple, Cyn and ZHU, with their songs dedicated to Red and Blue, historical characters of the Pokémon brand, in the The Red EP And The Blue EP, a new piece is added to the album. The young French singer is now joining the project Louane, which will contribute to Musica P25 with a new song that will debut very soon.

On August 27, “Game Girl“, Louane’s unreleased song made especially for the project, will become available worldwide. This was announced by the social profiles of Pokémon during the morning. The French singer then becomes the eighth artist on the album which already features important names such as the anniversary godmother Katy Perry, Post Malone And J Balvin, who has yet to present his piece for the occasion. Louane’s song for Musica P25 is composed by herself and produced by P3gase and Josh Gudwin.


