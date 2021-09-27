News

louder the rumors about the dismissal of Amber Heard (RUMOR)

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

There have been many discussions about Amber Heard’s “right” to play the role of Mera in the cast of Acquaman 2! However, if a dismissal is imminent, which for Popcorned Planet – according to some sites – is now a foregone conclusion, it will certainly not happen due to the legal dispute with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

In fact, it seems that the actress has not respected some sanitary clauses foreseen by the production and that Warner Bros, has considered it appropriate to remove her from the cast and from the main role she shared with Jason Momoa as co-star.

Emilia Clarke as Mera? Maybe yes maybe no

And here’s the other news that’s been keeping fans on their toes in recent months! Will Emilia Clarke replace Amber Heard as Mera? First of all it must be understood that Popcorned Planet, the popular Youtube channel, has a very respectable reputation but not the authority to confirm a fact above the interested parties themselves. Therefore, an official confirmation or denial is awaited and in the meantime, it seems that the “mother of dragons” has not received any proposals!

Loading...
Advertisements

The release of Aquaman 2 is scheduled for December 16, 2022 and all that remains is to anxiously await further details. For now, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen as Black Manta are confirmed.

Read also:
Amber Heard: a threesome with Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk while she was with Johnny Depp (VIDEO)

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

457
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
419
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
281
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
273
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
269
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
266
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
265
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
262
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
186
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top