louder the rumors about the dismissal of Amber Heard (RUMOR)

There have been many discussions about Amber Heard’s “right” to play the role of Mera in the cast of Acquaman 2! However, if a dismissal is imminent, which for Popcorned Planet – according to some sites – is now a foregone conclusion, it will certainly not happen due to the legal dispute with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

In fact, it seems that the actress has not respected some sanitary clauses foreseen by the production and that Warner Bros, has considered it appropriate to remove her from the cast and from the main role she shared with Jason Momoa as co-star.

Emilia Clarke as Mera? Maybe yes maybe no

And here’s the other news that’s been keeping fans on their toes in recent months! Will Emilia Clarke replace Amber Heard as Mera? First of all it must be understood that Popcorned Planet, the popular Youtube channel, has a very respectable reputation but not the authority to confirm a fact above the interested parties themselves. Therefore, an official confirmation or denial is awaited and in the meantime, it seems that the “mother of dragons” has not received any proposals!

The release of Aquaman 2 is scheduled for December 16, 2022 and all that remains is to anxiously await further details. For now, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen as Black Manta are confirmed.

