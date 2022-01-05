Louis Garrel: because with Laetitia Casta I risked a divorce

Says Louis Garrel: “When I was a teenager, my only goal was to keep my parents from knowing what I was doing. I liked dangerous things and the more I risked the more I enjoyed. I put on roller skates and attached myself to cars racing through the streets of Paris. Now that I’m a father, I think I’ve been a total fool. “

Louis GarreL, 38 years old, is an actor and director. An icon of French cinema. At the Cannes Film Festival 2021 he presented his new film, The crusade.

He is director and protagonist, together with his wife Laetitia Casta. The film was also presented at the Rome Film Festival. From 5 January it is in the cinema. Go and see it: it deserves!

Louis Garrel: the icon loved by women

Louis Garrel is an icon much loved by women. He was engaged to Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Golshifteh Farahani, before marrying Laetitia Casta in 2017.

Today he is in the mood to talk about children and parents. He does this while compulsively smoking an e-cigarette. And not only because in March 2021 the family (already made up of Orlando and Athena, 15 and 12 years old, born from the union of the Casta with Stefano Accorsi, and from Sahteene, 20, had by the photographer Stéphane Sednaoui) grew with the arrival of Azel. Add Celine, adopted with Valeria who lives with her mother. But also because his latest film, The crusade, tells of a generation of children able to remedy the mistakes of fathers (and mothers).

Not only Greta Thunberg: the young lions

«Today’s kids are much more committed and mature than we were. At their age, I only thought about love and chasing girlsSays Garrel with undisguised embarrassment. “Today’s youth have inherited a world on the brink of environmental disaster and are fighting for a different future.”

The crusade: plot, characters, protagonists

The film opens in the funniest way. Abel (Louis Garrel) and Marianne (Laetitia Casta) accidentally discover that some watches are missing in the house. A few handbags and more than a fine bottle of wine. They manage to get their 12-year-old son Joseph (Joseph Engel) to confess. They find out that he has sold everything on the Internet. Reason: to finance, together with schoolmates and friends, a project to bring water into the middle of Africa, making it a thriving place. And thus help save the planet from global warming.

«The film was born thanks to my friend Jean-Claude Carrière (the late film writer such as Beautiful during the day, The pool And The unbearable lightness of being, ed). He came to me with this idea, ”Garrel says. “I told him it made no sense to imagine kids interested in fighting climate change. And he, who was already 87, replied that I was too old to understand.

Three months later I saw Greta Thunberg go on strike on television. I immediately thought that Carrière was a genius, so I decided to make the film ».

The interview with Louis Garrel

When Joseph takes away Mom and Dad’s precious possessions, the audience laughs, the parents less. Which items do you care most about?

When I was little, I thought all things had a soul. I suffered from the thought of them ending up in the garbage, so I always had my pockets full. Even today I fill the house with many objects that I am very fond of.

Which?

For instance, a second hand German tailored coat that a theater director friend of mine gave me.

No watches?

I don’t wear any. But I confess that I have a very expensive one that I keep at home and every now and then I go to admire.

What would you do if what we see in the film happened to you?

If one of my children stole the house to buy drugs, I would be furious. But, if it were to save the world, I would be angry at first. Then, I would be admired.

And how did it go to you? What relationship did you manage to build with your children?

It went very well for me. My daughter Celine (born in Senegal and adopted in 2009 together with Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, ed) is 13 years old. It already organizes protests against racism. Of course I am proud. But I think there are many other differences between us and them that make them incredibly mature.

Dad, no one is gay anymore!

Which?

For instance, the conception of sexuality, totally different from the one I had. One day I asked Celine if a friend of hers was gay and she said: “Dad, but nobody is gay anymore!“. Straight, gay, bisexual are concepts that do not belong to the new generations. Why them they live sex in a free and fluid way, without prejudice.

Do you think they will build a better future?

They can really change the world. Young people are courageous because it is not easy to live with all the problems that afflict our society. And with the idea of ​​the probable extinction of the human race. But one must always look at things with optimism.

Thanks Macron, for giving me an empty Paris

Because?

When Covid-19 arrived, I had to stop shooting the film. Then I realized that with the lockdown Paris was empty. A friend and I shot some scenes. With my budget I could never have cleared the streets of crowds – it would have been too expensive. By imposing the lockdown, our president Macron has become my unwitting producer!

What recipe would you give to President Emmanuel Macron to change things?

I believe that national governments should unite more, as has happened in the fight against the pandemic. Sometimes I think that this virus was the sign of Earth’s intention to get rid of man. Although I realize that it is a paranoid thought. But we’ve all become paranoid lately.

In what sense?

At first I did the shopping and, when I got home, I disinfected everything. Covid-19 has made us understand what it means to be afraid of dying. As a young man you feel immortal. Then you understand that things will turn out differently. Thinking about death helps you to give meaning to life.

With Laetitia I risked a divorce

What it was like to work with his wife Laetitia again afterwards The faithful man?

It was a new way of getting to know each other. Neither The faithful man I discovered things about her that I didn’t know. At the time, however, she was distraught! When I am a director, I come home every day and I still talk about the film, I get obsessive. So this time around I promised her that off the set I would have sewn my mouth so as not to risk a divorce. And, luckily, I kept my word.

Text by Marco Consoli

