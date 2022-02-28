Louis in the middle of the war

LThe Presidency of Luis Abinader, who yesterday presented his second report before the assembled legislative chambers, as soon as he leaves Covic, is in the midst of a war with global effects – predicted by Joe Biden, few believed – and according to Emmanuel Macron, it will last a long time.

Putin’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine, reminiscent of Hitler’s invasion of Austria, will be difficult for him to win, regardless of his military capacity to take Kiev by force and overthrow the government of Volodimin Zelenski, as he intends: Russia with a US military budget $62,200 million – Ukraine 4,200 – it has 900,000 soldiers, against 196,600 that Ukraine has without including reservists or police – but its vast logistical advantage – conventional and atomic – will be difficult to apply, without a genocide, to a population that does not she loves him and is ready to sacrifice herself, in a long guerrilla war.

Although, as the US President indicated, Russia has the capacity to take military control, it is unlikely that Putin, snubbed in his attempt to tilt Kiew for 20 years, will be able to control it politically and, much less win the economic and financial war, that, although with slower effects, has already begun.

The enormous Russia, the second military power –with immense territory-, has an economy the size of Spain, because of the absolute ineffectiveness of communism, they passed into the disorder of the end of the 20th century and the dictatorship of the 22 years of the 21st century, contrary condiments to the market economy and democracy; Now, while its soldiers are shooting at military and civilian targets in Ukraine, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan, they are disconnecting it from the banking system by removing its main banks from Swift, which is like the banks’ WhatsApp: they cannot do nor receive payments, that amounts to an additional financial embargo to the freezing of their liquid assets in the West. They could operate, to a limited extent, only through China, since operating such a large country through cryptocurrency is still a risky chimera; now, the European Union also threatens to block the Russian Central Bank. So hard is the blow of isolation that Putin has reacted as if it were an atomic threat and this Sunday the press reports that he has “ordered his nuclear forces to be put on alert”

Over the weekend, in favor of the Ukrainians, several countries of the European Union, including Germany and Italy, in addition to several former USSR republics – with their beards soaked – imposed an air blockade on Russian flights and, Javier Solana, High Commissioner of the Union, reported the possibility of financing the Ukrainians with funds – community – war and humanitarian material; Several other nations began to donate equipment, including the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States, which disposed of USD$350 million, among others: Nobody supports Putin, except, timidly, China.

Although there is no participation of Western military personnel, there is little doubt that the world has reacted – and that, although faced with such a barbaric action, it did not act preventively – it will make the last czar pay dearly for the invasion because they understand that it is a threat to all and, it is better to stop it at this geopolitical point: For example, the Americans have spent decades trying and pressuring Germany to increase its investment in defense, Putin got it done in a day. This weekend Olaf Sholz announced the authorization of the constitutional clause that allows him to increase investment in defense to two percent of the budget, some US$100 billion, 1.4 times the Russian budget.

A military power that, like the Russian, depends on a sick economy, can repeat the same mistake of the USSR in an economic war, by competing with efficient economies like the Western ones. The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which competed in the nuclear and conventional military, with an economy inefficient in financing the technology of future warfare and its slave countries, succumbed – alone without a shot – on December 26, 1991.

However, even if the world isolates Russia, with the duplicity attributed to it by the President of France – the one humiliated in his attempts to negotiate a diplomatic solution -, to President Putin, even if there is external pressure and local mobilizations, even if the cost of the war is enormous for the Russian population, combining the character of the protagonist and the lack of freedoms typical of a democracy, he, it is not foreseeable that he will give his arm to twist with a withdrawal of the invading troops. That is why – even if it is fought for – there does not seem to be any quick solution in the meetings proposed this weekend and, therefore, Europe and the world will be at war for a long time and its effects will be devastating. This is already the Third World War…hopefully it will be shorter than the previous two.

Consequently, the Dominican President was right to convene his Cabinet to analyze its effects, not only because Ukraine and Russia provided 332,000 visitors in 2021, nor because the former is second in coal, in arable land, along with Moldova, but because of the effect on the markets, particularly fuel and food products: For a simple example, Ukraine and Russia produce the largest amount of wheat in the world, any bread on a Dominican table could have flour from that crop, increased in price because of of Putin.

However, beyond the measures – correct – reported by President Abinader from the National Congress, to expand social programs and, eventually, to counteract inflation due to international events, particularly fuels – which with the reserves that we have should not be a problem of foreign exchange – and food, I suggest you unite the political leadership around them.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, took some measures – he even donated equipment to Ukraine – but, the main thing was that he spoke with the four who have been presidents of the Government in the last 43 years, from the PSOE, Felipe González and Rodríguez Zapatero and from the PP, José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy; here, he would do well to have an exchange between President Luis Abinader, with Hipólito Mejía, Leonel Fernández and Danilo Medida, since the problem is not with the PRM, but with everyone.