Louis Leterrier (‘Now You See Me’) replaces Justin Lin in ‘Fast X’

fans of the saga fast and furious were terribly disappointed last week when Justin Lin left the address of Fast X. The director has built his career around the Toretto family franchise and a week into filming, he parted ways with the project amicably with the Universal Pictures. Lin will continue to perform his function as producer and ideologue of the idea of ​​this ending, thought up together with Vin Diesel. Due to issues of agility on production, the choice of the chosen one could not take too long and therefore, Louis Leterrier has assumed the controls of the penultimate installment of the saga.

Leterrier will take over Fast X, one of the installments that has managed to bring together the most top-line stars of fiction. On the one hand we have the role of the villain that will fall on Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and we will also see Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Daniela Melchor (the suicide squad) in two roles that we still do not know. Of course, some of the actors who have already appeared on previous occasions are also confirmed: Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Han (Sung Kang), Cipher (Charlize Theron), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), and Tej (Ludacris).

louis leterrier gets behind the controls of the action car that is always a installment in the saga and does so, after embracing success with Lupinethe Netflix series and Now You See Me, the movie about magic that grossed more than 300 million dollars worldwide.

Fast X It will arrive in a two-part format in a franchise that has been developed over two decades, since it was released. the original film in 2001. But this does not mean that the saga will not have more spin-offs, but that the original story will see its end. Momoa will team up with Theron’s Cypher, who has already been one of the villains in previous installments. But what is behind that character? Dwayne Johnson has already declared that he would not return to this series of films due to his multiple brushes with Vin Diesel, but it would not be strange for Momoa to have some kind of relationship or kinship with the character of Hobbs. Fast X It will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.