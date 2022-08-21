Louis Saha attacks Cristiano Ronaldo — Foot11.com

Passed by Manchester United between 2004 and 2008, Louis Saha rubbed shoulders with Cristiano Ronaldo at the time. Still, he doesn’t spare his former teammate about the attitude. More

Saha thinks Ronaldo didn’t choose the right moment

In an interview with bein Sports, the former striker gave his opinion on the vagueness that persists between Ronaldo and Manchester United. For the man with 20 selections with the Blues, the fivefold Golden Ball does not go about it in the best way to spread his moods. According to him, the Portuguese star made a mistake in terms of timing. Perhaps more in Manchester than elsewhere, the pre-season was a pivotal period. It’s a safe bet that Erik ten Hag would have done well without such a delicate file when taking office.

However, it was during this phase of preparation that Ronaldo revealed his desire elsewhere. A fact that Saha finds difficult to conceive: “ The coach is trying to build a team and you say you want to leave. It’s really difficult. It’s the pre-season, I don’t think Cristiano was right. »

The club is more important

Although he is a big fan of the player, the Guadeloupean was clear: “I will always say that no one is bigger than the club. » According to him, by announcing that he will soon deliver his truths, Ronaldo has done no one a favor. On the contrary, it certainly added fuel to the fire.

The joy of Louis Saha and Cristiano Ronaldo in November 2006. (Icon Sport)

Despite the fairly high probability of a departure, the former Metz thinks that keeping CR7 can still be a good thing for the Mancunians. However, the 37-year-old will need to remain happy and concerned. This Monday at 9 p.m., the Red Devils will receive rival Liverpool for a poster that promises to be very complicated. Cristiano Ronaldo, will he be there?