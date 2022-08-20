Louis Saha criticizes the attitude of Ronaldo, who is “not bigger” than the club

In comments reported by Bein Sports, Louis Saha, Manchester United player between 2004 and 2008, criticized Cristiano Ronaldo’s current behavior. Former teammate of the Portuguese, the French estimated that “CR7” cannot be above the institution.

Manchester United is going through a very complicated start to the season. Erik ten Hag’s team, who arrived on the bench this summer, lost their first two Premier League games of the season, respectively against Brighton (2-1) and Brentford (4-0). At Old Trafford on Monday, the Red Devils will host Liverpool and will undoubtedly need a great Cristiano Ronaldo, mired in departure rumours. Spent at the club between 2004 and 2008, where he rubbed shoulders with “CR7”, Louis Saha is quite critical with his former teammate.

In recent days, Cristiano Ronaldo has promised supporters that he will soon come out of silence to tell the truth. But the Portuguese striker does not really hide his desires elsewhere, to leave a team which will not compete in the Champions League this season.

“With all due respect, I think he did himself a disservice,” Saha said in comments reported by Bein Sports. He said he would soon speak out and reveal things. I think he may have let things get a little worse. And that’s a shame.”

“Nobody is bigger than the club”

“You have to have respect for the situation at Manchester United, continued the former French striker. Because the coach is trying to build a team, and you say that you are destabilized, and that you want to leave, at a time when the team is building. It’s really difficult. It’s the pre-season period, I don’t think Cristiano Ronaldo was right.”

Nevertheless, the rebounding opportunities for Cristiano Ronaldo don’t seem to be plentiful. Several European teams would have refused to integrate the 37-year-old veteran into their workforce. It is therefore not impossible that Ronaldo will end up fulfilling the second year of his contract at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag confirmed in any case that he wanted to keep his star.

“If you think there is a possibility of keeping the player happy and engaged because now we understand that maybe things will change in a few weeks, that you end up with a player who can score goals like he did last year, so why not, of course, we will be the happiest, also projected Louis Saha, retired since 2013. I am a great player but at the same time, I am a great Manchester United supporter and you always have to be a bigger supporter of the team. I always say no one is bigger than the club. And that’s it.”