Louis Tomlinson takes a step towards Zayn Malik… Miley Cyrus publishes an audio message from Taylor Hawkins…

September 30, 2022

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend want more kids

Whatever happens during her current pregnancy, Chrissy Teigen wants more children. The model, who recently announced that she is pregnant again, two years after losing little Jack at 20 weeks pregnant, is absolutely optimistic that after giving birth, she could quickly try to get pregnant again.

“We’ve spent quite a bit of time with our kids now, Luna is six and Miles is four, so we’ve grown as parents and are ready to bring another baby into the world. I could see us going up to four,” her husband, John Legend, shared in the podcast. Check-in.

Chrissy Teigen has not yet announced the exact date of her delivery, but the singer indicated that there were still “for several months”.

Louis Tomlinson takes a step towards Zayn Malik

Miley Cyrus remembers her neighbor and friend Taylor Hawkins

Miley Cyrus has paid a moving tribute to Taylor Hawkins by posting an audio message he sent her. Some time before his death last March, the Foo Fighters drummer called his neighbor and friend to encourage her to sing a very special song. “Hey Miley, it’s Taylor. I heard you were moving. Yeaaaah. OK, I’m listening Photograph by Def Leppard. You could tear it all up on this track,” he can be heard saying.

“A personal request from the legend himself. #TaylorHawkins my friend, my idol…. My neighbor. Growing up on a farm, I had never been able to see the light of another house nearby, but living with Taylor during my years in Los Angeles was one of the most fun times of my life. life,” she said. writing in legend.

In another post, she shared a video from the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, which took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and in which she covered… Photograph, of Def Leppard, with the hard rock band. A moment full of intensity.