Louis Van Gaal announces that he suffers from an aggressive form of prostate cancer

The technical director of the Netherlands, who has undergone 25 chemotherapy sessions, plans to direct in Qatar 2022

The selector of Netherlands, louis van gaalrevealed this Sunday night that he suffers from an aggressive form of prostate cancer and has undergone 25 radiotherapy sessions.

“The possibility that you die of prostate cancer it’s not that big. These are usually the underlying diseases Cancer for which one dies”, explained the technical director of 70 years of age during an interview made in the Dutch chain RTL4 to present “Louis”, a documentary about his life.

“I had the choice to ask myself, ‘Do I want to show it to people or not?’ Well, I think sickness and death are part of life,” he said.

The coach explained that, until now, he had not informed the players of his illness and that went to radiotherapy sessions at night, after training.

“You don’t tell the people you work with that because it influences them, so I thought they shouldn’t know,” he said. Van Gaal. “They saw my cheeks red and thought ‘what a healthy guy,’ but that’s not the case.”

Dutch coach Louis van Gaal announced that he has undergone 25 radiotherapy sessions. Getty Images

The coach explained that, in order not to make it public until now, he entered the hospital where the Cancer through a back door. “Of course I have told my friends and family, but my surroundings have kept it quiet and that has been beautiful.”

Despite the illness Van Gaal He said that his intention is to continue being the coach of Netherlands during the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Mechanical orange faces Senegal, Ecuador and the hosts Qatar in the Group Stage.

During the tie, Netherlands finished in first position in Group 7 with 23 points, ahead of Turkey (21) and Norway (18), with seven wins, two draws and just one loss.