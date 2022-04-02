Louis van Gaal, coach of the Netherlands, Ecuador’s rival, says he “knows nothing” about his opponents in group A at Qatar 2022 | Soccer | sports

The Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal, said this Friday that his team had had a more convenient draw than the one for its last participation, in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Dutch are in Group A, paired with host country Qatar, Ecuador and recent Africa Cup winners Senegal. In 2014, the Netherlands won a group that included Spain, Chile and Australia, and reached the semi-finals.

“It’s a better draw than in 2014, but that doesn’t mean anything,” he told the public broadcaster. US. “We will continue to prepare well.”

Van Gaal, who this month sparked controversy by saying it was “ridiculous” to keep the World Cup in Qatar, predicted before the draw that the Netherlands would face the host country.

“It was a bet; but of course it’s nice when a bet comes true,” she said. “I have not been to Qatar and Senegal so often: in Qatar, once, with Bayern; and two years ago I was on vacation in Senegal,” he said.

“I have never been to Ecuador. I don’t know those countries either, so I can’t really say anything about them. Fortunately, we have very good scouts, who have to analyze the opponents. They have done a fantastic job so far, because we haven’t lost yet,” added the trainer.

Van Gaal accused FIFA of bringing the tournament to Qatar for “money and commercial interests”, adding: “This is FIFA’s main motive.”

“Now we have six Nations League games, which I use to prepare for the World Cup. We play the first day of competition, so there is no time to prepare well. But if we go far, it will be an advantage at the end of the tournament”, he concluded. (D)