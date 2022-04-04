Louis Van Gaal reveals he is suffering from aggressive prostate cancer

The Dutch technical director louis van gaal of the Dutch National Team, revealed this Sunday that he suffers from an aggressive prostate cancerfor which he has undergone about 25 radiotherapy sessions, prior to his participation in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The coach was unable to lead his team on the last FIFA date in their friendly duels, for which it was speculated that he had tested positive for Covid-19, in addition to not attending the World Cup draw where they were placed in group A along with Qatar , Ecuador and Senegal.

The chance that you will die from prostate cancer is not that great. In general, it is the diseases underlying cancer that one dies from, ”explained the 70-year-old technician in an interview on the Dutch network RTL4 to present“ Louis ”, a documentary about his life.

“I had the choice to ask myself, ‘Do I want to show it to people or not? Well, I think illness and death are part of life”, he commented. The coach explained that, until now, he had not told the national team players about his illness and that he went to radiotherapy sessions at night, after workouts.

“You don’t tell people you work with that because it influences them, so I thought they shouldn’t know,” Van Gaal said. “They saw my cheeks red and thought ‘what a healthy guy,’ but that’s not the case.”

The coach explained that, in order not to make it public until now, he entered the hospital where he has been treated for cancer through a back door. “Of course I have told my friends and family, but my surroundings have kept it quiet and that has been beautiful.”